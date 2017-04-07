‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Ed Sheeran Reveals The Fate Of His Character

Ever since the announcement was made that singer, Ed Sheeran, would be making a cameo appearance in Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones, fans have been wondering about his character and how his role will play out. Now, Ed Sheeran weighs into the debate.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

When Entertainment Weekly made the announcement that Ed Sheeran was making a cameo appearance on HBO’s Game of Thrones, fans immediately started speculating about his role. Sheeran’s cameo was announced by Game of Thrones showrunners, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas. The part came about thanks to the fact that Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, was a massive fan and they wanted to surprise the actress.

“For years we were trying to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie and this year we finally did it,” Benioff revealed at the time.

Since the announcement fans have been speculating about Ed Sheeran’s role in Game of Thrones but HBO have been tight-lipped in regard to his character. However, Ed Sheeran recently revealed some spoilers about his upcoming cameo in Season 7 of Game of Thrones.

In an interview Sheeran did with Comic Book, he revealed his character might only be making a short appearance, but he will not come to a bloody end in Season 7.

“I do know which role I am going to play. I don’t die in it, I don’t die.”

Sheeran also estimates his character will only get about five minutes of air time in Season 7 of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones is known, not only for its gruesome death scenes, but its gratuitous sex scenes. However, as for being disappointed his character does not go out in a bloody fashion in Season 7, that’s okay as far as Ed Sheeran is concerned. He would much rather his character have sex than die.

“I’d probably prefer to have sex than die in the show. I’m sure a lot of people are into that but I’m not.”

While his information is not quite as spoilery as when Ian McShane spilled the beans on his role in Season 6 of Game of Thrones, it is still fairly revealing.

Ed Sheeran reveals that, while HBO may have been trying to get him on the show for Maisie’s sake, he had also wanted to guest star in it after Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody stared in Game of Thrones back in 2012.

In the past, HBO has included other famous musicians in Game of Thrones. These include Animal Circus’s Joel Fry, Dr. Feelgood’s Wilko Johnson, members of the heavy metal band, Mastodon, Of Monsters and Men, along with fellow Icelandic group, Sigur Ros.

Along with these guest appearances, there are a few series regulars that also have ties to the music industry. Kristian Nairn, who played Hodor, has long been recognized as a DJ as well as being an accomplished guitarist. Alfie Allen is not only the brother of English singer, Lily Allen, but he has been immortalized in one of her songs, “Alfie.” Michiel Huisman, who plays Daario Nahais, also originally fronted the Dutch pop band, Fontane.

Rolling Stone magazine published a definite guide to cameos and guest roles by musicians in Game of Thrones back in 2016. So far, for Season 7, only Ed Sheeran’s role will need to be added to this list.

Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere on Sunday, July 16, 2017, with a shortened season.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]