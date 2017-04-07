Kylie Jenner Misses Tyga’s Son King Cairo After Split Amid Blac Chyna Feud: Why She Dumped Rapper Boyfriend

Kylie Jenner is saddened by the fact that she’ll no longer be spending time with Tyga’s son King Cairo now that the couple has officially split, a source has claimed.

Kylie Jenner, who dated Tyga for more than two years, was alleged to have called it quits with the rapper — her reasons for doing so seem rather vague at this point, with multiple reports stressing the breakup happened for several different reasons.

One outlet alleges that Kylie Jenner and Tyga grew apart, and while splitting up and getting back together for them is nothing new, this time around, it seems to have been the real deal for the two of them.

Another insider gushed, alleging that Blac Chyna’s rant on Snapchat where she infamously claimed to have evidence of Tyga hooking up with multiple men was what really triggered Kylie Jenner to end the romance right then and there, seeing no reason why Blac would lie about something like that.

Of course, Kylie Jenner has yet to address the real reason why she ended things with Tyga, but what seems to be a fact at this given point is that the 19-year-old truly misses being around her ex-boyfriend’s son, King Cairo.

The two shared a close relationship throughout the time Kylie Jenner was seeing Tyga, and now that she has parted ways with the 27-year-old, the socialite is saddened over the fact that she won’t get to organize playdates with Cairo anymore. She truly misses him, Hollywood Life reports.

“Kylie Jenner, 19, is not going to chase Tyga, 27,” a source gushes. “They’ve been through this before and and she’s going to give him his space and let the chips fall where they may.”

“That boy brings her so much joy. She just loves and adores him and seeing him less often will be the hardest part of this spat with Tyga. She misses that champ already. Kylie wishes she could be there for King since Tyga and Chyna are fighting over him and whether he can work on TV.”

Kylie Jenner never had a problem looking after Cairo. When Blac Chyna went into labor in preparation for the arrival of Dream, the child she shares with Rob Kardashian, Kylie reportedly offered to babysit Cairo for the time being, a move with Blac certainly respected after all the feuding that the duo had found themselves in months prior.

Sources continue to add that Kylie Jenner is absolutely devastated with the outcome of things but she realizes that it’s better for her to keep things the way that they are than to put herself in situations that she most certainly doesn’t feel comfortable in.

The drama with Blac Chyna was beginning to get too much for Kylie Jenner, who is now the auntie to the former stripper’s baby. The situation would have escalated if Kylie hadn’t decided to end the relationship — she’s sure to see Cairo every now and then, but it won’t be the same to what it used to be, that’s for sure.

As for Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Tyga, sources say that they will continue to remain friends. Considering the fact that they share the same group of friends, they are bound to run into each other every now and then, Daily Mail notes, but it’s unlikely that Kylie Jenner will consider the idea of reconciling with Tyga in the near future.

The couple’s relationship drama will reportedly be shown in forthcoming episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airing every Sunday on the E! network.

Are you surprised by Kylie Jenner’s breakup with Tyga, and what do you make of Kylie’s feelings regarding the fact that she’ll no longer be spending much time with Cairo?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]