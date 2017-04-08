Bella Hadid Unfollowed The Weeknd On Instagram, Smoking With Bob Dylan’s Grandson, Dating Jordan Barrett?

Bella Hadid unfollowed her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd on Instagram following his increasingly serious relationship with Selena Gomez. The supermodel was spotted smoking with Bob Dylan’s son and rumors that she has been dating Australian model Jordan Barrett fired up after she was seen hopping out of a car with him.

Bella finally unfollowed her ex

Bella Hadid is currently single but was formerly romantically linked to R&B singer The Weeknd. After the pair broke up in the fall of 2016, The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye started seeing Selena Gomez.

Baby A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 2, 2016 at 4:04pm PDT

Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez ran in the same social groups but were not close friends. Bella Hadid unfollowed Selena Gomez on Instagram after word got out that she was dating The Weeknd. Photos were also released of the two celebrities kissing, confirming their romance.

@selenagomez:???? A post shared by Selena Gomez Updates ⭐️ (@selenamgomezfanss) on Jan 30, 2017 at 1:30am PST

Now, according to Elle, Hadid has finally decided to unfollow Tesfaye on Instagram. Perhaps it is because the singer has been taking Selena Gomez on tour with him across the world and she did not want to have to see photos of them if he posted any.

[Video]: Selena in The Weeknd’s Snapchat Story. pic.twitter.com/u5PBCRwIOM — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) March 2, 2017

The Weeknd and Gomez both unfollowed Bella on March 23.

Abel unfollowed Bella on Instagram and so did his whole crew // @turntdallas A post shared by Selena & Justin Updates™ (@jelenasenergy) on Mar 23, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

Bella’s first real heartbreak

The supermodel spoke openly about her first major break up with Teen Vogue in the Young Love issue.

“Love hurts, but you have to pull through. It was my first breakup…and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily.”

❤️ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 11, 2016 at 9:38am PDT

Bella has been rumored to be dating Australian model Jordan Barrett, 20, after being spotted out and about with him on Thursday in New York City.

The young male model has formerly been linked to Hadid’s friend Hailey Baldwin, Meghan Blake Irwin, and Sahara Ray.

BACKSTAGE MUG SHOT, #Crime : @ImaanHammam ‘@HM #HMstudio ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ A post shared by JORDAN KALE BARRÉTT (@iblamejordan) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid Approve Of Anwar’s ‘Young Love’ With Nicola Peltz

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid Dazzle On The Alexander Wang Runway For NYFW

Watch Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid Rap Nicki Minaj ‘Starships’ In Their Underwear [Video]

Gigi Hadid Flashes Boobs, Bella Hadid Opens Fendi Fashion Show Hours After Gigi Was Assaulted In Milan

Gigi Hadid’s Sister Bella Hadid Gets Naked For Another Magazine Cover

Smoking in the city

Hadid was then photographed later on in the day sharing a cigarette with an unidentified “pal” who turned out to be Bob Dylan’s grandson, Levi Dylan, 22, according to Daily Mail.

Levi Dylan is also a fellow model, having just walked in Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall/Winter 2017 show in Milan in January, The Huffington Post reported.

Bella and Levi are just friends because 22-year-old Dylan is currently dating photographer, Alana O’Herlihy, according to NY Mag, who he said introduced him to the modeling world.

Circle of friends

Levi and Jordan seem to be close friends, the latter was featured on the former’s girlfriend’s Instagram page recently.

always on some freaky SHIT. Love u #MogliBear A post shared by A͙L͙A͙N͙A͙ O͙’H͙E͙R͙L͙I͙H͙Y͙ (@lilmami_lani) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Dylan’s girlfriend has even photographed Bella Hadid for some shoots in the past.

Dreamy Lady. http://vmagazine.com/article/intimate-moments-bella-hadid-captured-photographer-friend-alana-oherlihy/ A post shared by A͙L͙A͙N͙A͙ O͙’H͙E͙R͙L͙I͙H͙Y͙ (@lilmami_lani) on Oct 28, 2016 at 12:41pm PDT

It also looks like Dylan’s girlfriend Alana has worked with Bella’s fellow supermodel sister Gigi Hadid.

An angel for @maybelline photographed by me????@gigihadid @erinparsonsmakeup @nailsbymarysoul @jeffkkim???? A post shared by A͙L͙A͙N͙A͙ O͙’H͙E͙R͙L͙I͙H͙Y͙ (@lilmami_lani) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:19pm PST

Focusing on herself

According to her recent interview with Porter, Bella claimed she is just focusing on herself and her career right now.

“I’m just really focusing on myself, and my work, and just being the best that I can be. I’m not really worried about what guys think about me, I’m just trying to be a woman!”

Reflect and recharge????❤️???? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

Hadid’s ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend Selena Gomez also shared recently during an interview with Vogue that she had to take some time off last year to focus on herself.

“People so badly wanted me to be authentic, and when that happened, finally, it was a huge release. I’m not different from what I put out there. I’ve been very vulnerable with my fans, and sometimes I say things I shouldn’t. But I have to be honest with them. I feel that’s a huge part of why I’m where I am.”

Do you think Bella Hadid has moved on with Australian model Jordan Barrett? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings / Stringer / Getty Images]