WWE News: The Undertaker Speaks For The First Time Since ‘WrestleMania 33’ And It Is Really Weird

At the end of WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night, the end of an era took place as The Undertaker supposedly retired from WWE and a wrestling career that has spanned more than three decades. Fans have been waiting for complete confirmation that may never come, but just hearing from him would at least help their anxiety. Well, the iconic superstar has finally decided to speak publicly for the first time since the big event and it is not what you were expecting.

When he lost to Roman Reigns in the center of the ring, the fans really didn’t know what to do with themselves because they feel it shouldn’t have happened. Once that was over and the boos somewhat subsided, the unthinkable happened as The Undertaker seemed to retire for good at the end of it all.

It has been less than a week since that hard-to-take moment happened at WrestleMania 33, and WWE has made mentions of The Undertaker. They have addressed what happened but they’re mostly focused on how it was Roman Reigns who now has control of the yard.

The attention is not on “The Deadman” and what has become of him as the promotion just appears to want him to ride off into the sunset. Anyone who knows anything about The Undertaker knows that is probably the way he wants it to be, but what does he think about everything going on?

Well, Wrestling Inc. caught notice of The Undertaker speaking publicly for the first time since WrestleMania 33 and it isn’t what you think. He doesn’t talk about the event or the match or possibly retiring or his career or anything like that at all.

No, The Undertaker talks about a song from country music legend George Strait.

Fresh off his @WWE retirement, The Undertaker proves that George’s influence spreads way beyond country music! https://t.co/jKMTdDoPPD pic.twitter.com/kWp962ntzj — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) April 6, 2017

Strait tweeted out the video of The Undertaker talking about him and the influence that his music has had on his life. The Undertaker mentions how so much of Strait’s music has greatly affected his life and there is one particular song that really hits home for him and that is “Troubadour” from 2008.

“If you look at his whole catalog of albums and songs, there’s a song for anything that you may be going through in your life. For me…right now for where I’m at in my career and my life…’Troubadour.’ It hits me, and it hits me hard. I get chills everytime I hear it.”

Wait…what? Is this the same man who summoned lightning from the top of arenas and buried people in caskets and tombs?

Most likely, that is not what WWE or wrestling fans expected to come from The Undertaker just days after he supposedly retired. Actually, it isn’t what they would have ever expected to come from such a tall and menacing figured with an incredibly storied history as he has.

After winning numerous championships throughout his career, defeating some of the most well-known names in wrestling history, and burying people alive…The Undertaker loves him some country music. Most specifically, he loves the songs of George Strait and most of all, “Troubadour.”

If it does end up being true that The Undertaker has retired, he will have even more time to sit back and enjoy the awesome sounds of a country music great.

There is very little chance that WWE or The Undertaker ever come out and specifically state that the iconic wrestler has actually retired. For decades, they have kept the integrity of his character in place with no interviews, not coming out for memorials, and many other things that other superstars were involved in. We’ve all waited for him to say something after WrestleMania 33, but strangely talking about George Strait is what no-one saw coming.

