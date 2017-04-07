Kylie Jenner Shares Interesting Throwback Photo Of Kendall Jenner Amid Pepsi Controversy

Was Kylie Jenner trying to send a not so subtle message on Thursday when she posted this throwback photo of a young Kendall Jenner? The 19-year-old is once again making headlines over her Instagram photos as she shared a throwback photo of her and Kendall with braided hair.

Of course, what makes the image so news worthy is the fact it comes on the heels of Kendall’s controversial Pepsi commercial. The commercial, which has since been pulled from airing, is said to make light of issues faced by minorities and the Black Lives Matter movement. And fans definitely noticed Kylie’s timing as they commented on the post.

“Lmao timing is priceless.”

Perhaps it’s Kylie’s way of telling the world the Jenner family does support the movement, or that they’ve been wearing these styles since childhood, therefore aren’t guilty of culture appropriation? The Tab reported on the younger Jenner’s Instagram post as the site detailed Kylie’s history with being accused of appropriating black culture.

“Her younger sister Kylie is also a lightning rod for drama and backlash, frequently accused of appropriating Black culture through her clothes, style, and mannerisms.”

Or perhaps it’s simply Kylie’s way of showing support for Kendall amid the drama. However, The Tab also states Kendall had to have signed off on appearing in the commercial before filming, which means she knew exactly what message the advertisement was selling.

According to the article, this means Kendall isn’t as innocent in the whole project as some may think.

“Kendall isn’t just a model or actress, though — she’s a celebrity endorser, and as such she had to sign off on the concept. It’s not totally her fault, but she’s not totally innocent either, y’know?”

The Tab goes on to state that while Kylie is no stranger to the drama surrounding her styles and accusations of cultural appropriation, this is a new one for 21-year-old Kendall with the Pepsi commercial.

“Kylie’s been dragged for wearing cornrows, a traditionally Black hairstyle, for years now. Now that Kendall’s under fire for taking over a Black-centric movement, the timing of this post seems suspect.”

It’s also worth noting that neither Kendall Jenner nor her team have released statements regarding her role in the Pepsi ad, so Kylie’s latest Instagram seems to be doing the talking for the family.

“None of the Kardashian-Jenner family members have spoken out about the Pepsi debacle, neither directly nor via rep. But a picture seems to speak a thousand words.”

Kendall has been criticized for her role in the ad as celebrities such as Madonna have spoken out against the imagery used by Pepsi. The New York Times went in-depth as to why so many people found fault with Jenner’s latest collaboration.

“In torrid criticism after the ad was posted, commentators on social media accused Pepsi of appropriating imagery from serious protests to sell its product, while minimizing the danger protesters encounter and the frustration they feel.”

Kendall Jenner ‘feels horrible’ amid Pepsi ad controversy https://t.co/AteGGljMvP pic.twitter.com/Lq1gCAsuiW — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 7, 2017

Pepsi apologized to Kendall for bringing this unwanted attention onto the young model, but that doesn’t negate the fact she did approve of appearing in the commercial. Her appearance in the ad may mean she saw nothing wrong with the message and is only now mortified about the commercial because of people’s reactions.

Kendall is one of the more introverted Kardashian-Jenner siblings and does her part to stay out of the tabloids. However, it seems the Jenner has inadvertently found herself at the center of one of the most controversial things to happen this year.

In fact, an article by People magazine states Kenny would be horrified at the backlash her commercial is facing.

“Kendall would have been absolutely mortified. Anything offensive is just not her. She means well, always.”

This may explain why the soft-spoken Kendall has yet to make a statement, and why her bold younger sister is seemingly publicly taking her side.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]