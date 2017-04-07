Kelly Osbourne Releases Tell-All Book With Drug Abuse Shockers And Family Tragedies

Kelly Osbourne has written a memoir about her life as Black Sabbath’s first daughter. It had to happen sooner or later, though a tell all book detailing Ozzy Osbourne’s drug-fueled benders might have been expected to come from Sharon instead of Kelly. This book doesn’t just relive Ozzy’s debaucheries on and off stage from Kelly’s perspective. The memoir also reveals her pain as she watched how drug addiction tore her family apart and, on more than one occasion, threatened to permanently divide Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

Kelly Watched Father Ozzy Overdose on Drugs, As Mother Sharon Osbourne Suffered a Seizure

Growing up as the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne hasn’t been easy for Kelly and, as Entertainment Tonight shares, she’s letting everyone experience just what that was like in a new memoir, though readers may find the tell-all book to be more tragic than admirable. The book, There Is No F*cking Secret: Letters From a Badass Bitch, relives some of the most tragic and heartbreaking moments of Kelly’s life, including an incident in which both of her parents fell apart at once.

Ms. Osbourne recounts a night during which Sharon Osbourne, battling cancer, suffered a seizure that threatened her life. Kelly might have gone to her father for help, but he was in condition to come to anyone’s aid, as he was suffering a drug overdose himself.

“I finally called for an ambulance, and together with the idiot nurse, we got Mum stabilized,” recalls Kelly Osbourne in her memoir.

Kelly says the seizure was a result of the colorectal cancer Sharon was battling in 2002. When Ozzy learned of the diagnosis, he couldn’t cope and Kelly says her father turned to drugs for an escape. When Ms. Osbourne went to her father to tell him about the seizure, his reaction frightened her most of all.

“I had reason to be scared,” Osbourne writes in her tell-all book. “Dad was there in his boxers, and I watched him scoop his hand into a bowl of pills, swallow a handful of something, and then wash it down with vodka, like it was water and he was dying of thirst.”

The ambulance ride wasn’t much better. Ms. Osbourne recalls sitting with her parents in the back of the ambulance and says Ozzy reached over to be sure that Sharon was still breathing. As his hand felt for her breath, Ozzy passed out, causing his hand to fall flat over Sharon’s mouth. Kelly says the scene looked like Ozzy was trying to suffocate her mother.

Kelly adds that the entire night left her shaken and panicked, which was the only reason paramedics didn’t involve the police. Their first inclination had been to have Ozzy placed under arrest, but Ms. Osbourne writes in her memoir that the EMT’s took pity on her and declined to involve law enforcement. Instead, Ozzy was sent into detox immediately upon reaching the hospital.

Sharon Osbourne eventually recovered, though she remains at risk for other types of cancer. In 2012, Sharon had a double mastectomy to head off the possibility of contracting breast cancer.

Ozzy Osbourne has struggled with drug addiction throughout his life and still has problems with drug and alcohol abuse. In 2013, the Black Sabbath frontman admitted on Facebook that he had been abusing drugs and alcohol consistently for about a year and a half. In the post, he said he regretted mistreating his loved ones.

Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Her Own Substance Abuse Problems

It may not be surprising, considering her family history, to learn that Kelly has struggled with drug abuse as well, as People reports. In There Is No F*cking Secret: Letters From a Badass Bitch, Kelly Osbourne writes about having to deal with her parents’ illnesses and how the emotional and practical issues raised by those events threw her life spinning out of control.

“The only way I could even face my life was by opening that pill bottle, shaking out a few pills — or a handful– into my palm, and throwing them down my throat,” writes Kelly Osbourne.

Like Ozzy, Kelly recognizes that her addiction is an illness. She struggles with it and knows she’ll never get rid of it, so she takes each day as it comes and knows that staying sober is the key to achieving her lifelong goal: happiness.

There Is No F*cking Secret: Letters From a Badass Bitch hits bookshelves on April 25.

[Featured Image by Michael Kovac/Getty Images]