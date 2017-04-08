Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Debuts High On Billboard Hot 100 Ahead Of New Album Release

Kendrick Lamar is making huge chart moves ahead of his upcoming album release. Billboard is reporting that lead single “Humble” is set to debut in the top five of the Hot 100 and has a shot at making it to number one. The radio-friendly track will be Lamar’s biggest solo debut on the Hot 100 charts and is the week’s most streamed release.

Though Kendrick Lamar remains one of music’s biggest and most celebrated figures, his most significant commercial singles have been when he is paired with another artist. For instance, Kendrick’s feature on the powerhouse 2015 Taylor Swift hit “Bad Blood” garnered him a number one on the Hot 100. He also recently hit the charts as part of Maroon 5’s song “Don’t Wanna Know” which peaked at No. 6 and A$AP Rocky’s 2013 top 10 single “F**kin Problems.”

Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" aims for Hot 100's Top 5 & is set to start as the week's most-streamed song https://t.co/miTNZc2c2n pic.twitter.com/4y5uc2etLW — billboard (@billboard) April 7, 2017

Prior to releasing “Humble,” Kendrick Lamar dropped the first single “The Heart Part 4,” which some speculated contained subliminal shots at his contemporaries Big Sean and Drake in its second verse. The lyrics on “The Heart Part 4” were allegedly in response to recent songs by the two rappers that many believe were aimed Kendrick.

Even the hint of a new hip-hop beef after the recent Remy Ma-Nicky Minaj kerfuffle sent the Twittersphere into a tizzy.

The beef of a lifetime. https://t.co/Tp4BN3vafj — Impact 89FM | WDBM (@WDBM) April 7, 2017

From the moment of its late March release, “Humble” has been one of Kendrick Lamar’s most polarizing singles. By using production from one of hip-hop’s most ubiquitous producers (“Black Beatles” hitmaker Mike WiLL Made-It), Kendrick essentially made a mainstream rap song that satirizes the genre and its most common visual tropes, such as photoshopped video vixens and excessive consumerism.

I just realized this dude kendrick is mocking the mainstream rap.#Humble ???? pic.twitter.com/MDmoMOztxd — Geezy (@3HunNaGabeG) March 31, 2017

The lyrics focused on photoshop and stretch marks, in particular, remain the most controversial aspect of “Humble” with people praising his candor and criticizing perceived misogyny in equal measures. For his part, Kendrick hasn’t offered up any clarification on the intent of the song. In fact, save for a few tweets here and there he has kept a low profile in the weeks and months leading up to the release of his fourth studio album.

Not much is known about Kendrick Lamar’s new album. There are rumors that the release will be called ALBUM, but this hasn’t been confirmed yet and the pre-release information simply leaves it unnamed for now. Pitchfork is reporting that veteran rockers U2 are listed as composers on the album, though it is not known yet if they are actually featured or if Kendrick uses a sample from the band. Canadian group BadBadNotGood are listed on the credits for the album, along with veteran hip-hop producers 9th Wonder and the Alchemist.

Kendrick Lamar Could Still Be Dropping an Album Today by @MILFENCE https://t.co/0wCYvjV7Ky pic.twitter.com/f2p7BKKR2N — Dead End Hip Hop (@DeadEndHipHop) April 7, 2017

Kendrick Lamar’s last album release, To Pimp a Butterfly… was met with near universal praise when it was released in 2015. The album was noted for its evocative and political lyrics, as well as top-notch musicianship from an array of leading artists including Thundercat, Bilal, and long-time collaborator Terrace Martin.

It was To Pimp a Butterfly… that positioned Kendrick as a leading voice in hip-hop, one who engaged with themes of racial strife, religion, and poverty in ways that were missing from the musical landscape. The album singles “i” and “Alright” were winners at the 58th Grammy Awards and the album was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Given the success of To Pimp a Butterfly… much is riding on Kendrick Lamar’s latest release. With his triumphant return to the Billboard charts, Kendrick is positioning himself not only as one of hip-hop’s most acclaimed artists, but he is also giving superstars such as Drake commercial competition as well.

