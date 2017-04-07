‘This Is Us‘ Stars React To Confusing (Yet Totally Cool) MTV Nominations

This Is Us is going head to head with Moonlight—and it has nothing to do with “Moonshadow.” The hit NBC drama has been nominated in three categories in MTV’s first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards. Just think of it as MTV’s answer to the Golden Globes. This Is Us fans can vote for the show on the MTV website.

TV Line posted a list of the nominees for the revamped awards show. While the This Is Us nod made sense in the Show of the Year category (This Is Us is up against Atlanta, Game of Thrones, Insecure, Pretty Little Liars, and Stranger Things), the unisex Best Actor category has Mandy Moore as the sole This Is Us star up against Donald Glover (Atlanta), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), and Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things).

As for that category with the Oscar-winning film Moonlight, the This Is Us karate scene with Jack and young Randall (Milo Ventimiglia, Lonnie Chavis) is nominated in MTV’s Tearjerkers category alongside Hodor’s death on Game of Thrones and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) telling her kids about Derek’s death on Grey’s Anatomy. The Moonlight scene that is nominated is, “Paula tells Chiron that she loves him.”

After sending out a congratulatory tweet to Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, and Lonnie Chavis, This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth on the show) noted that the entire show also got a nod, while Chrissy Metz, who was nominated in the inexplicable Next Generation category (against Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, Riz Ahmed, and Yara Shahidi) also gave her fellow nominees a shout-out.

Oh wow our show got nominated too (lol. Just saw that)…Awesome! Congrats to all and Thank You, @MTV ???????? #ThisIsUs — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) April 7, 2017

No way!!!!!!! How exciting is this! Thank youuuuu! Congratulations to all the nominees & especially our @NBCThisisUs family! https://t.co/5ridhJlipQ — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) April 6, 2017

This Is Us star Mandy Moore (Rebecca Pearson on the show) seemed shocked by her nomination.

Whaaaaat?!? WOW! Thanks for the nomination and recognition of #ThisIsUs, @MTV! Can't wait to celebrate on May 7th! ???????????? #MTVAwards https://t.co/NoRty2MBwi — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) April 6, 2017

Of course, Mandy Moore has a long history with MTV. Not only did she kick off her career as a teen pop singer with the heavy rotation music video “Candy” back in 1999 when she was just 15 years old, but the future This Is Us matriarch also won an MTV Movie Award for her starring role in the flick A Walk to Remember in 2002.

After her latest nomination was announced, Moore posted a throwback snap to Instagram. Moore also gave kudos to her This Is Us husband and son for “that tear-jerking scene in the Dojo,” as well as her TV daughter Metz, whom she described as “the undeniable force that she is.”

Surprisingly, Milo Ventimiglia has not yet commented on his MTV nod, but the This Is Us star has already gotten a lot of mileage out of the nominated scene from the episode “The Trip,” which has his character Jack Pearson doing pushups with his adopted 9-year-old son Randall (Chavis) on his back to prove to him that he would stick with him through anything.

Ventimiglia got a lot of buzz for the father-son scene, and he later shared a video of himself doing push-ups with co-star Sterling K. Brown (who plays the 36-year old version of Randall) on his back. The This Is Us star even did the push-up stunt with Ellen DeGeneres on his back during a visit to her talk show.

Take a look at the tearjerker This Is Us scene between Milo Ventimiglia and Lonnie Chavis below.

You can see if This Is Us takes home any awards when the MTV Movie & TV Awards airs May 7 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]