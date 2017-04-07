Meghan Markle Shut Down Her Lifestyle Website ‘The Tig,’ Focusing On Prince Harry Relationship?

Meghan Markle shut down her lifestyle website, The Tig, on Friday telling her fans that it was “time to say goodbye.” Is the Suits star looking to focus on her relationship with Prince Harry?

Meghan is closing up shop

Meghan Markle announced on Friday that she would be shutting down her longtime lifestyle website, The Tig, in a letter posted to her fans on the homepage.

“After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye.” “What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun, and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy.”

The Suits actress started the website back in 2014.

“Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.” “Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough.”

Markle cited Tignanello red wine as the inspiration for the site’s name, according to Tory Daily.

“Tignanello is a full-bodied red wine that I tried about seven years ago.” “In wine circles, it is nicknamed ‘Tig.’ It was my first moment of getting it — I finally understood what people meant by the body, structure, finish, legs of wine. The TIG is my nickname for me getting it. Not just wine, but everything.”

Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey! The question is, can I do it again?????The pressure is on! #thanksgiving #letthebriningbegin #turkey A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Nov 23, 2016 at 8:17am PST

Preparing for a new life with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle will star in the upcoming seventh season of Suits but the actress is said to be preparing herself for a career less focused on acting and more on her philanthropic passions, sources claimed to E! News.

“Even before Harry, she was starting to think about transitioning out of acting. She wants to focus on other worldly endeavors she is passionate about, like her philanthropy.”

The actress and humanitarian also manages to find the time to visit her long-distance boyfriend in England, Prince Harry.

Inside sources claimed that Meghan’s site was just something that she did for fun, and now she has become too busy to keep up with it citing, “It wasn’t her future.”

#TBT to this past January talking politics and women’s rights with @larrykingnow. What a legend – always happy to see you, Larry???????? A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Dec 8, 2016 at 2:54pm PST

Her future with the prince

Fans are speculating that Meghan’s changes in her career and life are in preparation for potentially joining the royal family. While there hasn’t been a proposal yet, insiders close to the celebrity couple said that they are on the same serious page about their future together.

Markle is apparently “at a place in her life where she is ready to settle down and have children.”

“She wasn’t necessarily there in her previous marriage. Harry and Meghan are very aligned in what they want for their future.”

Other close sources said that the actress is aware that she may have to refocus some of her interests and reconsider the goals she had before they got together, but she is allegedly “ready for that.”

