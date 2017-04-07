Watch Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Watford Live Stream: Start Time — Spurs Chase Of Chelsea Boosted By Kane’s Return

Tottenham Hotspur continue their longshot chase of a first Premier League championship on Saturday when they host suddenly-streaking Watford in a crucial match that will live stream from Spurs London home of White Hart Lane. Tottenham currently sits in second place, seven points behind Chelsea with eight games remaining on the fixture list.

But 10th-place Watford could present an unexpected challenge. Now almost certainly safe from relegation at 37 points, nine above the drop zone, the Hornets have grabbed two consecutive victories and will invade the Lane feeling no pressure — and knowing that all of the pressure is on Spurs, at least according to Watford’s French midfielder Aboulaye Doucoure, who says that his side comes into the game with “nothing to lose.”

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford FC match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. British Summer Time at White Hart Lane in London, England, on Saturday, April 8.

For fans in the United States, that start time will be 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4:30 a.m. Pacific.

Watch a preview of the Tottenham vs. Watford match, along with betting tips for the game, in the video below.

The Spurs have been one of the hottest teams in the Premier League over the last three months, winners of 12 in their last 15 matches, with just two losses. And they are likely to get a boost on Saturday with prolific goal-scorer Harry Kane reportedly set to make a stunningly quick return after suffering an ankle injury that kept him out for two games.

“We’ll see tomorrow whether he will start the game or be on the bench. But it’s good news that he’s ready,” Tottenham Manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday. “He’s an important player for us, and for him to be available for us is great.”

Tottenham Hotspur last won a league title in 1961, and have never won in the Premier League era. In 42 matches going back to 1900, Spurs have dominated Watford, winning 27, losing only seven and drawing eight. But Tottenham has not lost a game to Watford since 1994, and has won six straight and eight of the last 10 games between the two sides.

Can the resurgent Watford FC side storm into White Hart Lane and grab a third straight victory to secure their place in the middle of the Premier League table? Or will Tottenham Hotspur — the Premiership’s second-place team and winners of five straight — take another step toward overhauling Chelsea and chase down the Spurs’ first league title in 56 years? To find out, watch a live stream of the Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Watford F.C. Premier League showdown from 36,000-seat White Hart Lane in London, England, with streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra at this link, or by downloading the NBC Sports Live Extra app to watch on tablet computers and smartphones. NBC Sports Live Extra also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku internet streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Watford FC match stream live to their TV sets.

Fans without cable login credentials can watch the Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Watford FC match legally and for free on Sling TV, by signing up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling “Blue” or “Orange” plans. Both include NBC Sports Live Extra, which carries the Saturday match. The Sling TV plans can be accessed at this link.

In the United Kingdom, Tottenham vs. Watford will be broadcast live by Sky Sports, which means that to access an online stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland will need a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then must register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, Sky Go Sports’ login page can be found at this link. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the match live from White Hart Lane. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found by clicking here.

