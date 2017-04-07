‘American Crime Story’ Casts Ricky Martin And Penelope Cruz in ‘Versace’

American Crime Story is already plotting out Season 3, even before Season 2 has premiered, and that third season will be retelling the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace. As showrunners for the series begin casting, they are once again bringing back familiar names from the past to star alongside more recent celebrities, clearly hoping to draw in the widest demographic possible. American Crime Story producers have revealed that that former pop star-turned-actor Ricky Martin will be joining the cast and play a prominent figure in the life of Mr. Versace. Penelope Cruz has also been cast in Versace: American Crime Story.

Ricky Martin to Play a Heartthrob in Versace: American Crime Story

Variety reports that American Crime Story, which was created by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski and is produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson, is set to tell the story of Gianni Versace’s murder in all of its shocking horror for the show’s third installment. To do that, the series will have to reconstruct the fashion designer’s life, exploring both his personal and professional relationships. Ricky Martin will cross that line in some ways with the Versace: American Crime Story character he has been cast to play.

Martin has been brought in on the Versace season to play Antonio D’Amico, model and romantic partner to Gianni Versace.

Also cast in Versace: American Crime Story is Edgar Ramirez (The Bourne Ultimatum), who will play the fashion designer. Darren Criss is set to play serial killer Andrew Cunanan, who took Versace’s life.

Previously, Ricky Martin has guest starred on Glee, as well as appearing in the Evita and Les Miserables Broadway musicals. Mr. Martin launched his acting career on General Hospital, playing Miguel Morez from 1994 through 1995. More recently, Ricky has also appeared on The Voice, serving as a coach for the talent series.

Versace: American Crime Story Casts Penelope Cruz

Ms. Cruz is bringing her unique sense of style and her ageless beauty to the role of Donatella Versace in the third installment of American Crime Story, reports Glamour. Donatella is the sister of late Gianni Versace, and since Gianni’s murder, she has served as the vice president of the Versace Group, as well as working as the fashion house’s chief designer.

Previously, Lady Gaga had been favored to play Donatella, but Ryan Murphy slammed that gossip, while also staying true to the friendship he has developed with the pop star.

“She’s a friend. But she’s very busy this next year—she’s doing Super Bowl and then she’s doing A Star Is Born and I believe that she’s going on tour,” Murphy said, before revealing the deep scope of his plans for American Crime Story. “And when you’re going to do a show like Versace, it’s a five-month commitment, it’s a very big show, we’re shooting it all over the world. So I just don’t think with her schedule, I knew that it would never have worked. But I would love to work with her on something in the future.”

Penelope will be fairly new to television with her Versace role, having previously concentrated on film roles, but like many of her peers, Cruz is giving the small screen a shot, as it evolves into a grander entertainment medium. There’s little doubt that the Oscar-winning Ms. Cruz will bring compelling performances to Versace: American Crime Story as Donatella.

While Penelope has starred in a number of comedies, she has also shared her talent for performing dramatic roles in such films as Blow (2001), The Counsellor (2013), and Ma ma (2015).

Versace: American Crime Story is set to air in 2018 on FX.

