‘Outlander’ Season 3: New Promos Preview Jamie And Claire’s New Lives

Warning: This article may contain Outlander Season 3 spoilers.

Outlander Season 3 may not return to Starz until September, but the premium cable network has finally taken pity on fans and released the first promos for the upcoming season.

In the first promo — which includes footage from several Starz series, including Black Sails and The White Princess — Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is seen in more than one harrowing situation, and, true to form, she is not taking names. In one scene, she throws a vase at her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies), while heavily pregnant with Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) child. In another scene, she is shown running down a hospital corridor in scrubs.

Sneak peek of Claire & Frank fighting. She's still got good aim! ???????????????????????? #Outlander pic.twitter.com/5sNls0cnAp — Amy Noelle (@AmyNoelleY) April 3, 2017

Outlander Season 3 is based on Voyager, the third book in best-selling author Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander book series. Those who have read the books know that Claire begins training as a doctor in book three, so the hospital scene is likely related to that. As for Claire’s disagreement with Frank, actress Caitriona Balfe has explained that Claire’s relationship with her 20th century husband will be very complicated in the upcoming season, as Inquisitr previously reported.

“We start the season, I think everyone’s seen from the trailer so it’s not a spoiler, that Claire goes back to Frank,” Balfe said in an interview with E! News. “And it’s very tough for her, because this is a man who really didn’t do anything wrong. You know, he was her first love, he was a good husband to her, but because of circumstances, she fell in love with someone else in a much deeper and much truer way than she ever did with Frank. So when she goes back, she’s a woman in the depths of grief, and also here’s a man who’s kind of pleading and full of hope and full of love and expects them to maybe get back to where they were. And that will never happen for Claire, so she feels love for him but also feels she has to keep him at an arm’s length.”

Meanwhile, Frank is “trying to recover” at the the beginning of Outlander Season 3, according to actor Tobias Menzies.

“I don’t get a sense that he’s moved on emotionally, particularly,” he told E! News. “I don’t get a sense that he’s gotten involved with anyone else. He seems like a man who’s sort of had to bury that bit of himself.”

Menzies said Frank has “laid the search aside” and “buried himself in work” to try to cope with the disappearance of his wife. When Claire suddenly reappears pregnant with another man’s child in Outlander Season 3, he takes it the best way he can.

“His good qualities are that he’s loyal, I think he has — he’s moral. I think he is, albeit maybe quiet, he’s a person of substance. When we see the stuff in Episode 1, his response is rather remarkable. A very compromised, a very imperfect, but nonetheless wonderful expression of love, really.”

While Claire is seen angrily lashing out at Frank in the first Outlander Season 3 promo, she is shown kissing him in the second promo. But that video also gives us our first look at Jamie — during the Battle of Culloden.

Actor Sam Heughan told PopSugar that Jamie will have a hard time dealing with the aftermath of that battle — and the loss of Claire — in Outlander Season 3.

“He wants to die at the end of Season 2, and he goes into battle thinking he will. To live is not part of the plan, and certainly without Claire, it’s even more so not what he was expecting. He has to learn to fight again, and find purpose in his life.”

What do you think of the the new Outlander Season 3 promos?

Outlander Season 3 returns to Starz in September.

