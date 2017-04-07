World War 3 News: Why President Trump’s Strike In Syria Has So Many Concerned About Another World War

Those who have been reading the news about Syria and fearing World War 3 now have cause for concern as a vicious chemical weapons attack has caused President Trump to launch a missile strike in retaliation at Syria, something that could have grave consequences and very possibly bring about a large-scale war. Vladimir Putin has suggested that the missile strike aimed at Syria was one which came from a “made-up pretext” and has called Trump’s attack what he considers “aggression against a sovereign nation.”

World War 3 doomsayers are now pointing at Syria and suggesting that a new world war may be imminent not only because of Trump’s action toward Syria, but also because it has firmly damaged the relationship between Russia and the United States. The Express reports that Putin has suggested that Donald Trump’s missile launch is mainly what he called a “cynical attempt” at distracting Americans from other things happening in the world, such as civilian deaths in Iraq.

AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA – IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013

President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your “powder” for another (and more important) day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2013

Earlier on Friday, Bernie Sanders suggested on a Facebook post that it would be wise for President Trump to explain to Americans what he believes “military escalation” in Syria would achieve. As the United States has already been so deeply engaged in battle in the Middle East, would a military battle against Syria be wise? Could further strikes against Syria trigger World War 3 in the Middle East?

“If there’s anything we should’ve learned from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, in which the lives of thousands of brave American men and women and hundreds of thousands of Iraqi and Afghan civilians have been lost and trillions of dollars spent, it’s that it’s easier to get into a war than get out of one. I’m deeply concerned that these strikes could lead to the United States once again being dragged back into the quagmire of long-term military engagement in the Middle East. If the last 15 years have shown anything, it’s that such engagements are disastrous for American security, for the American economy and for the American people.”

The fears of World War 3 work both ways, however, and the fact that a minimum of 72 people, including children, were massacred in Syria after a chemical attack has led some to conclude that the United States needs to step in and try to stop Assad. President Trump explained that despite everything the international community has done so far, Assad still has not changed.

“Years of previous attempts at changing Assad’s behaviour have all failed and failed very dramatically.”

Time Magazine report that Hillary Clinton also appears to believe that launching a strike against Syria and Assad was something that needed to be done in order to prevent Assad from inflicting further damage on his people.

“I really believe that we should have and still should take out his air fields and prevent him from being able to use them to bomb innocent people and drop Sarin gas on them.”

It is now being suggested that the United States will have a tense future relationship with Russia because of President Trump’s decision to launch an attack in Syria which only brings about more World War 3 fears. The majority of lawmakers who are strongly pro-Kremlin are convinced that Trump’s decision will have dire consequence when it comes to the United States working with Russia in the future.

Aside from Russia going public with their belief that Syria has never possessed chemical weapons, Iran has also called America’s cruise missile strike against Syria “destructive and dangerous.” Iran has said that firing weapons at Syria will only embolden terrorists and terrorism in general in Syria and make things worse in the Middle East.

What do you think about President’s Trump’s recent missile strike in Syria and do you think we are getting closer to World War 3?

[Featured Image by Three Lions/Getty Images]