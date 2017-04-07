‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Lands ‘Revenge Spinoff’ After Mike Shay Divorce

Scheana Marie is reportedly leaving her “nasty co-stars” behind and focusing on her own spinoff series after divorcing husband Mike Shay at the end of last year.

According to a new report, the Vanderpump Rules star confirmed the exciting news to Bravo’s Daily Dish, revealing that her “digital talk show” is set to launch later this month on AfterBuzz TV.

“I will be able to say all of the things I didn’t get to say and explain myself better, because you can’t obviously see every single conversation we have,” Scheana Marie explained, according to a report by Radar Online on April 7.

As the outlet revealed, Maria Menounos and her fiancé, Keven Undergaro, will be producing the upcoming series, which is titled Scheananigans.

A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

Scheana Marie has been starring on Vanderpump Rules since the series began airing in January of 2013 on Bravo TV as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, when it comes to a Vanderpump Rules spinoff, Scheana Marie’s new series doesn’t appear to be tied to the reality show in the same was the series was tied to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Instead, it seems to be a project of its own.

“I don’t want to have a specific theme to it,” Scheana Marie continued about the new series. “I just want every episode to be different and fun and whatever the guest wants to promote or talk about.”

“Obviously, we’ll be recapping the end of Vanderpump Rules,” she noted. “And at the end of each episode, I want to have a little game, like a Would You Rather or a Never Have I Ever. Just something, shenanigans and fun.”

Scheana Marie and the cast of Vanderpump Rules just wrapped filming on the fifth season of the Bravo reality series, and in May, she and her co-stars are expected to reunite for production on the show’s sixth season.

“I’m really excited. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do. I want to get into hosting. And I studied broadcast journalism, radio, and TV production, so kind of combining all of that into my own show is really exciting,” she added.

As for her first guest, Scheana Marie said she would love to welcome actor Quinton Aaron and noted that the Blindside star has “worked with Rob [Valletta] in acting and he’s known [Mike] Shay as a friend.”

As Scheana Marie’s fans may know, the reality star ended her marriage to Mike Shay at the end of last year and quickly moved on from the relationship with Robert Valletta.

A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

Although Scheana Marie’s new show may not be a spinoff of Vanderpump Rules as Radar Online suggested, fans may have something to look forward to when it comes to a future spinoff series. After all, Scheana Marie’s co-star Jax Taylor has been facing rumors of a new show since late last year, and early this year, TMZ claimed the show would soon come to air on Bravo TV.

“Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting their own reality TV spin-off,” TMZ announced to readers in January, claiming the series began filming months ago in Kentucky, where Cartwright’s family resides.

“The focus of the show will be Brittany’s family pressuring her to get hitched to the [Vanderpump Rules] bad boy… but he’s just not into sealing the deal,” the outlet continued.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, tune into the second installment of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion, which airs this Monday night, April 10 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]