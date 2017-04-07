Kylie Jenner The Center Of Rap Feud, New Song To Prove It After Rumored Tyga Split

Kylie Jenner is at the center of a rap feud following rumors that she has split from her boyfriend, Tyga. Now, there is a new song mentioning the curvy 19-year-old reality star.

22 Savage made a song called, “Kylie’s Daddy” he really wants to go out with her so bad — Aaron P Martin II (@BroGod1992) April 7, 2017

Kylie and Tyga may or may not have broken up again

Kylie Jenner and Tyga are rumored to have either split up again or are just taking some time for themselves. Either way, every other rapper in the game seems to be fighting for a chance to date the young Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, according to TMZ.

21 Savage vs 22 Savage trying to get some action with Kylie Jenner — Aaron P Martin II (@BroGod1992) April 7, 2017

22 Savage made his interest in Jenner obvious

22 Savage has announced a new song called “Kylie’s Daddy,” set to be released next week.

“I love me some Kylie like a white girl love that molly. Tyga fall back ‘cuz I’m finna be her daddy. I’m a young Savage aka Kylie’s daddy. “I’m a young savage a.k.a Kylie’s daddy / Her booty’s so big it make a n***a want to grab it.”

Along with calling out Kylie Jenner, 22 Savage seemed to be trying to start some rap beef with his long-time rival 21 Savage. Yes, that’s correct. 21 Savage and 22 Savage are completely unrelated, separate individual rappers.

Wait so there’s a 21 and a 22 savage? — Cupid Valentino (@Miss_amERIKKA) April 7, 2017

21 Savage gave Kylie a shout out first months ago

21 Savage professed his love for Kylie Jenner a few months ago, TMZ reported.

21 Savage already has beef with 22 Savage over their rap names, and now the latter is going after a girl that the former has had his eyes set on.

Apparently, 22 Savage’s song about Jenner, “Kylie’s Daddy,” features a 14-year-old girl singing about how she wants to become a lesbian to hook up with the reality star.

What is going on in hip hop when 21 Savage is beefing with 22 savage? — Elz Panero (@ElzPanero) April 7, 2017

“I love Kylie now more than Miley / If I was gay I’d be in that girl and smiling.” “I love me some Kylie I’m not going to lie / She makes me reconsider liking guys.”

The group credited with the Kylie track, Terror Jr., revealed that the song features teen sisters Illiana Eve and DJ Hannahbella, as well as the singer, Ziggy, according to E! Online.

The rapper’s song will appear on the sisters’ debut album, Daddy Issues.

You can listen to a preview of “Kylie’s Daddy” here.

Tyga’s moved out

Meanwhile, other reports by the Inquisitr claimed that Kylie was Snapchatting alone in her mansion after Tyga moved out and into his own place nearly 30 miles away from her Hidden Hills home.

Jenner also just slashed the price of her Calabasas “starter home” by another $300,000 to reduce the selling price to $3,300,000. Kylie’s relator Tomer Fridman posted new photos of the property on Instagram.

Kylie purchased the property back in March 2015 for $2,600,000 listed within ‘The Oaks’ of Calabasas, according to the Daily Mail.

Do you think Tyga will comment on 22 Savage’s new song about his on-again-off-again girlfriend Kylie Jenner? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images]