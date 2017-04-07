Mama June Dating Show — Will The ‘From Not To Hot’ Star Be The Next ‘Bachelorette’? [WATCH]

Mama June has lost an incredible amount of weight and she’s single so the likely next step for a reality star of her caliber would be a dating show, right? With Season 1 of Mama June: From Not To Hot coming to a close, everyone wants to know what she’ll be up to next. When asked recently if she would consider putting herself out there on a show like The Bachelorette, Mama June admitted that there might actually be a dating show in the works.

In a brand new interview with People, Mama June was asked if she has plans to be on the next season of The Bachelorette. What she had to say in response was not entirely surprising. It turns out that Mama June won’t be starring in The Bachelorette but there might actually be a dating show in the works with her name on it.

Now that Sugar Bear is betrothed to Jennifer Lamb and Mama June is single and ready to mingle, it looks like reality TV producers really are talking a dating show. June confessed that there has been talk of a show called Marrying Mama June. She didn’t say what network the new reality tv show might be on or if it was even green-lighted yet but a lot of Mama June fans are hoping that she puts herself out there for a show like that. It would very likely be a ratings hit.

While a Mama June dating show is what everyone else wants, it looks like she might not want to go that route while she’s just riding the fame wave and that’s the direction it’s currently headed. When asked about her love life, Mama June said this:

“I would put it this way: Whenever it comes into my life, I’ll know, I definitely want that person to be my best friend, my partner in crime, someone who’s going to love my children and love me — someone that’s going to be there and have my back just like I’ll have their back, someone who I don’t have to worry about cheating or doing this or doing that.”

It sounds like she’s learned quite a bit since the days of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. She also revealed that she’s not in a hurry to find love. Right now, Mama June is enjoying her new life as a much smaller women and she’s pretty busy with her kids.

“I want something I’m going to be able to take really slow,” Mama June confessed. “Right now, I’m just concentrating on myself and my kids, and that’s it.”

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has already said that she’s ready for her mother to find love. To make things look even brighter, Mama June says that she doesn’t care if the man she finds has kids or not. In fact, she thinks she’ll be a great stepmother. As far as a dating show goes though, maybe she’s being coy or trying to keep us all in suspense or maybe she’s serious. From the sound of it, Mama June is not thrilled about the idea of a dating show centered around her although her reasons for not wanting to go that route aren’t exactly what you might think.

“That was a thing in our show that we were going to do. Our first idea for a show was Marrying Mama June,” she revealed. “I decided that you can’t do that. I feel like you can’t fall in love and [get to know] someone in just a couple of months.”

So what if she didn’t have to marry someone right away? What if a Mama June dating show was produced and she was able to pick a single man and then take it as slowly as she wants?

The Season 1 finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9/8c on WE tv.

