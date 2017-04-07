Are Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Faking It On The Set Of ‘The Voice’ Season 12?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton appear to have a picture perfect relationship on The Voice Season 12, but is it all an act?

According to a new report, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who have been sharing tons of sweet moments with one another since the new season began airing in late February, aren’t nearly as lovey-dovey behind the scenes of the NBC singing competition series.

“They are not as loving towards each other behind the scenes,” an on-set snitch told Radar Online on April 7. “[Gwen Stefani] often looks irritated by him backstage, and she is not constantly smiling at Blake like she is when they are taping.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton reunited earlier this year on the set of The Voice Season 12 after Stefani spent two seasons away from the series due to the promotion of her new album, This is What the Truth Feels Like, and the accompanying tour.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton initially began dating one another on the set of The Voice Season 9 in late 2015, but during the season, they kept their PDA to a minimum.

According to the Radar Online report, NBC execs have allegedly encouraged Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to amp up their on-screen flirtation, and after a recent episode had shown the “Used to Love You” singer flirting with a contestant, she was reportedly reprimanded by producers. As fans will recall, Gwen Stefani spoke of being mesmerized by a contestant’s body, and right away, Blake Shelton expressed his jealousy.

Following the episode, Radar Online explained, Gwen Stefani reportedly learned her lesson, and during the latest episode of The Voice, she got back to the PDA between herself and Shelton when she proclaimed on air that she and her boyfriend have a “make out playlist.”

Still, according to the report, Gwen Stefani’s time off-camera is far different from what fans have seen from them on the show.

“This is just not how they are when cameras are off,” the source told Radar Online. “[Gwen Stefani] can actually be quite moody and she is not always the happy-go-lucky person that she likes the public to believe she is.”

While Radar Online‘s source claims Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are not on the best of terms as they continue to film The Voice Season 12, a report months ago claimed Shelton was thrilled to have his girlfriend back on set.

“[Gwen Stefani] loves being back with The Voice…but Blake is even happier,” a source told Hollywood Life at the end of last year. “He is so ecstatic that every day is going to be ‘bring your girlfriend to work day’ again.”

“This is clearly the best case scenario for both of them and it’s only going to make their relationship even stronger,” the insider shared. “They know they definitely flourish while together, rather than being absent from each others’ lives. If you can believe it, the honeymoon phase is still going on with them!”

“They are going to have fun with it. They are both always in it to win it. It is work at the end of the day, but to do it together is going to make it awesome,” the source continued. “They are going to treat it the same way they have treated it before and it is all good vibes!”

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]