‘RHOA’ Reunion Show: Porsha Fingers Phaedra For Starting Lesbian Rumors About Kandi

Porsha Williams used the first phase of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion show to finger pal Phaedra Parks as the one responsible for starting lesbian rumors about fellow castmate Kandi Burruss.

The show is slated to be split up into four parts, and if early footage is any indication of what can be expected, there’s enough excitement to field an entire season.

All the latest drama started when host Andy Cohen touched on Burruss’ love life, including recent accusations hurled by Williams that she and husband Todd Tucker once engaged in a threesome with another woman.

“The reunion was meant to end, but when they were about wrap, Andy pressed for the truth about the accusations, and filming continued for three more hours,” said a source.

That issue was a major storyline throughout the season with both Parks and Williams boldly claiming Burruss had sex with a woman who was a mutual friend of theirs.

At one point, Williams also claimed Burruss tried to seduce and bed her, accusations the Grammy Award-winning singer has angrily denied, though she claims Williams once kissed her in the middle of a dance club and offered to have sex with her.

“Porsha dropped the bomb on the reunion that she got all her information from Phaedra, and Phaedra claimed she got her information from an RHOA crew member she wouldn’t name,” a source added. “No one saw that coming.”

Sources add fellow cast members Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and Sheree Whitfield are skeptical of at least part of that story, with all of them of the opinion “Phaedra started everything.”

In another scene, a teary-eyed Burruss screams at Williams, “you accused me of being a f–king rapist.”

Williams never directly responds to Burruss, dismissively pointing out that since Burruss recently slapped her with a cease and desist letter, she would be having Parks speak on her behalf.

All the drama wasn’t just confined to Williams, Parks, and Burruss.

At one point, Cohen asked Moore, “Kenya, when are you gonna have a real relationship and stop hiring actors?”

After a season filled with several fights and even more volatility, Moore recently split with boyfriend Matt Jordan, with him at one point hinting that at least some of their romance was choreographed for the cameras.

“Really,” the 46-year-old former Miss USA responded to Cohen before Williams jumped in to taunt her “true tea, b**ch.”

In recent times, Williams also spent part time chastising Moore and Whitfield about their ongoing feud over the new homes they were building.

“At first I didn’t know what Kenya’s house was going to look like, but it fit her. That’s what she likes, you know,” she said. “Shereé’s house is fabulous. That’s what she likes. I don’t get why it has to be compared.”

Williams also moved into her own new pad this season, and she has been open in expressing her opinion that the women should all now be supporting one another.

“I’m the type of woman, I love to empower other women,” she said. “The only time I’m going to get shady and get ready to read you is if I’m getting that from you. Other than that I am cheering my sister on. I will tell you, ‘Go girl,’ in a minute. I’m proud of women who have pulled themselves up and come after divorce, or just never been married and finally get something. I’m happy for them.”

[Featured Image by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images]