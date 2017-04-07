Kim Kardashian’s Rumored Surrogate Search: Who Will Carry The ‘KUWTK’ Reality Star’s Baby?

Kim Kardashian is searching for a surrogate to carry her and Kanye West’s next baby or babies. It was previously reported that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star was considering asking her sister Kourtney to carry her baby.

“Kim was thinking of asking her sister Kourtney, but she’s had her fill of pregnancies.”

Kim was left with no other choice

Kim Kardashian is looking into other options, searching for a surrogate to carry her next child, and is even considering trying to have twins, adding two more children to the Kardashian-West clan, according to Celebrity Insider.

In the last episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she had surgery to repair her uterus so that she could try to have a third baby, but the doctor ultimately told her that she would be unable to carry another child.

Radar Online reported that the celebrity couple had “no other choice” but to consider a surrogate.

Insiders claimed Kim even considered asking 32-year-old Khloe Kardashian if she would carry her baby but insiders claimed that “Khloe could also do but she’s so loved-up right now, there’s every chance she might want her own baby.”

The reality star, who is married to rapper Kanye West, already has a three-year-old daughter, North, and a one-year-old son, Saint, but the reality star is determined to add at least two more children to the family.

Goth Nori A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 4, 2017 at 10:26am PST

One baby, twins, or “even triplets”

Sources say that there is “no doubt” that Kim is “jealous as hell of Beyonce having twins and now she’s determined to outdo her rival by having her own set, or even triplets, via a surrogate.”

After her horrific robbery experience in Paris, 36-year-old Kim felt more desire than ever to expand her family, especially after having grown up in such a large family herself.

I will always remember my first day of school. El Rodeo! Just found this pic and wanted to post it since it was my dad’s birthday the other day! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

“Kanye and I have always talked about having more kids, but after what I went through in Paris, the urgency is even greater. And if for some reason I left this earth sooner than I wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be OK if I wasn’t here.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained that after talking to her husband, Kanye, she decided that “surrogacy was an option; now it’s my reality. Whatever is meant to be will be.”

Does race or age matter to Kardashian and West?

An insider source close to the celebrity couple said that there haven’t been “any arguments,” but there is a lot of discussion regarding the “age and race” of the surrogate.

“There has also been plenty of talk at stopping at two children. Everything is being discussed, and it looks like there will be some time before any final decisions are made.”

Swish A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 31, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

The next few months are said to bring lots of excitement to the Kardashian-West family as they choose a surrogate to carry their next baby for them.

