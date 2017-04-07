‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 13: Is Maggie Hooking Up With Riggs Or With Jackson?

On Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 13, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) continued to grieve the death of her mom and then seemingly dipped a foot into what may be the beginning of an unlikely new romance.

So which Grey’s Anatomy character is Maggie hooking up with before Season 13 ends? There are a couple of choices. But first, a bunch of other stuff happened on “What’s Inside,” the 19th episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 13.

"My mother came to you for help and you said that you could help her." -Maggie ????#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/rCSjqBhbPn — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) April 7, 2017

First, it was Maggie’s first day back after her mother died, and she was out to prove that she’s ready to get back to work. With the other doctors doubting her emotional stability, she took the reins on a fetal heart surgery and nailed it, proving them all wrong. But though she pulled off the difficult procedure, there was still no doubt that Maggie was completely broken over her mom’s death.

Meanwhile, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) felt confident enough to ask Riggs (Martin Henderson) out on a date, but ended up having to cancel the whole thing. Just as she was on her way out to meet Riggs, a grief-stricken Maggie showed up, forcing Mer to ditch her would-be date. While this was a huge disappointment for fans of the Meredith-Riggs romance, Maggie’s arrival did lead to a well-loved and long-missed Grey’s Anatomy tradition: the living room dance-out.

Back at the hospital, Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) dealt with guilt and self-doubt after she wrongly insisted that Cross (Joe Adler) was just faking having a rare disease. Luckily, tests caught the condition and April (Sarah Drew) was able to treat him before it could get worse.

This particular sequence could have set up two possible scenarios as Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 draws to a close. First, that Steph realizes that she’s not meant for surgery and thus leaves Grey Sloan. And second, that she and Cross become the next resident-intern couple at the hospital. “You are really sexy and pretty and smart,” he told her at one point.

But the really interesting bit happened at the very end of this Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 episode. Jackson (Jesse Williams) came over to talk to Maggie, bringing her mother’s medical records. He explained that her mom was only pretending not to know just how sick she was and that she came to him because she already knew that her days were numbered and that he would take care of Maggie after she passed away. Jackson also brought Maggie some photos of her mom living her best life — skydiving, seeing Paris — just before she died.

Technically, Maggie and Jackson are related by marriage, but was the tenderness between the two in this scene hinting at a blossoming relationship? It’s definitely not one fans saw coming, but clues do point to Maggie getting it on with someone before the Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 finale.

First, her mother did tell her to get “messy” and enjoy her life. And if the sweetness between her and Jackson in “What’s Inside” was any indication, he just might be the next apple of her eye. In a recent interview with TVLine, McCreary hinted at what’s next for her character, saying that there’s a bunch of Grey’s Anatomy men for Maggie to choose from.

“Since all the single-ish guys [at Grey Sloan] are in these sort of ambiguous relationships right now, getting involved with any of them might give Maggie something to be messy about.”

But what about her infatuation with Riggs? The two did have a moment in the episode in which Maggie’s mom died. When Meredith closed the door on Riggs on Thursday, did she also pave the way for him and Maggie to get together?

Perhaps Riggs is indeed who Maggie wants and she’ll compete with or even betray her sister if she has to. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter last month, McCreary teased the possibility of Maggie “going dark” in Grey’s Anatomy Season 13. “I don’t know what the future holds, but Maggie will grieve in the way that seems, from the outside, to be relatively healthy,” she said.

“The thing about grief is that we think of it in stages, or we’ve been told that it’s stages, but those stages go in cycles. So when she gets to anger, or returns to anger or denial, maybe some dark stuff will come up then.”

Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

[Featured Image by Leon Bennett/Getty Images]