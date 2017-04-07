Mama June’s Daughters Losing Weight: Honey Boo Boo, Pumpkin Inspired By Mom’s Weight Loss

Mama June’s daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson are losing weight! The 37-year-old star of Mama June: From Not To Hot told People that her daughters are inspired by her weight loss and are themselves taking control of their own weight.

As fans of Mama June and her family know, the family has had its struggles with weight. The former star of Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo at one time topped the scales at over 400 pounds. Now, thanks to gastric sleeve surgery and follow-up care with a nutritionist and a personal trainer, she’s dropped that excess weight and is now an astounding Size 4!

The weight loss has been documented on her WEtv show Mama June: From Not To Hot, which has covered not only the weight loss, but the painful – physically and emotionally – after-effects. Besides the brutal workouts, June has dealt with the excruciating pain that comes with recovering from skin removal surgery (to remove the excess skin that hung from her arms and abdomen after her weight loss). If that wasn’t enough, her relationship with ex-husband Sugar Bear’s new fiancee, Jennifer Lamb, has been strained (to say the least). And the drama of dealing with her has, more than once, pushed June to be tempted to break her diet.

She’s also had to deal with the after-effects of her modified digestive system post-surgery, which she found out the hard way can be tricky. Especially if you splurge and eat too much of your favorite foods – in this case, Mama June’s favorites, which are Mexican and barbecue.

“I’m not going to lie to you: I have thrown up, because you can’t over eat with the gastric sleeve. That’s not a thing that I recommend to somebody. You realize what you can and can’t do, and when you do it that one time, you don’t do it again.”

Through it all, June’s two youngest daughters, Lauryn “Pumpkin” and Alana “Honey Boo Boo,” have been by her side.

Not unlike their mother, both Lauryn and Alana have had problems with their own weight. But June told People that her daughters have taken inspiration from her and are taking off some pounds.

“Alana’s lost about 7 lbs. and Pumpkin’s lost about four.”

Previously, June has said that, though she wants her daughters to be healthy, she’s not going to pressure them about their weight.

As for younger Alana, who is coming up on 12, June isn’t too concerned about her weight. As June told Us Weekly in March, Alana is coming up on adolescence, and she (June) has seen heavy girls basically grow out of their extra weight during puberty. Similarly, for both Alana and Pumpkin, though she wants them to be healthy, she’s not pushing them too hard — at least right now — to stay on top of their weight.

“I do worry about their health, but I’m not going to say, ‘You got to eat salads all the time.’ I’ve seen Pumpkin and Alana lose and gain weight, but I don’t want them to end up like I did at 460 lbs. Who would want that?”

As for her own weight, June says she’s never going back to her previous weight.

“I can promise you I’m never going back to that size. I’m happy where I’m at.”

