How To Score A 50 Percent Cheaper LG G6 With Free Google Home

While the LG G6’s worldwide release is ongoing, there’s this deal from a U.S. carrier that can’t be easily passed up. Apparently, Sprint is offering the LG G6 for only half of its original pricing – an awesome deal right?

Compared to its regular pricing of $29.50 monthly installment, according to Sprint’s official newsroom website, LG’s newest flagship smartphone can be purchased for only $14.75 each month for two years. Other carriers are selling the LG G6 for more or less $700.

This Sprint deal is available for a limited time only, the post shared, specifying as well that the Sprint’s LG G6 can be purchased from any of the carrier’s retail channels or via online through its official website. Those who wish to catch this LG G6 deal can also contact 1-800-Sprint1. There are two color options available for the Sprint-branded LG G6 – Black and Ice Platinum.

Learn more about this LG G6 deal by heading to the Sprint Newsroom’s post linked above.

Furthermore, if the 50% cheaper price tag is not good enough for you, there’s another promotion that could most likely encourage you to seal the deal and get your own LG G6. Sprint customers who will avail the LG G6 on or before May 11 are eligible to receive a free Google Home simply after registering online, the official LG promotion page noted.

For the unaware, Google Home is a “voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant.” By doing simple voice requests, the Google device, which comes with $129 regular price tag, can be triggered to “play music, podcasts or radio from services like Google Play Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora and TuneIn,” its official page described.

The Google Home freebie is part of LG’s launch promotions for the G6. Those who will purchase the phone via other U.S. carriers – Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular – as well as via the retailer Best Buy, can also get their free Google Home. But take note, there are certain dates and instructions to take note of to make sure that one will be qualified for a free Google Home, specified below, as posted on an official LG webpage.

“To be eligible for this promotion all LG G6 purchases must be made on Friday, March 17, 2017 through Sunday, April 30, 2017 (“Promotion Period”). Participants who purchase a new LG G6 during the Promotional Period and successfully complete the Online Submission on or before Monday, May 15, 2017 at 11:59:59 PM ET will receive a Google Home voice-activated speaker (‘Google Home’).”

While US residents can have a free Google Home after purchasing the LG G6, consumers in the UK, unfortunately, won’t be able to enjoy this particular deal essentially because of “differing requirements.”

“We will be offering value-add deals for the G6 in the UK, in line with our partners’ needs,” the Korean tech company told Trusted Reviews. “However, given the differing requirements across the UK and US markets, we do not have plans to offer the Google Home deal to customers in the UK.”

As for other LG G6 deals, customers from Verizon can get a free LG 43-inch Smart TV by entering the promo code FREELGTV on this redemption page. But to be suitable for this promotion, a $672 device payment purchase and a new line activation are required before April 20, 2017.

“Line must remain on qualifying plan and be active for 6 mos; if line transferred/terminated, $349.99 chargeback for TV applied to customer account,” the conditions read. “TV shipped 8-10 wks after receipt of claim. While supplies last,” it added.

LG G6 was officially announced at MWC 2017 and will hit the American shelves today, April 7. For those curious to know more about the LG G6, Marques Brownlee, via his YouTube channel, shared his top five features of the phone.

[Featured Image by David Ramos/Getty Images]