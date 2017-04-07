Jax Taylor’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Playboy Mansion Tweet: It ‘Sucks’

Jax Taylor visited the Playboy Mansion earlier this week for a premiere party and when he took to Twitter to share a special moment with his fans and followers, his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, weighed in.

After posing with a couple of scantily clad Playmates, the Vanderpump Rules star posted a photo of himself on Twitter and told fans he can now die happy.

In response, Brittany Cartwright wrote, “That tweet sucks.”

While Brittany Cartwright may not have been a fan of Jax Taylor’s photo, or his message, she returned to Twitter the following day and seemed to have a change of heart. At that point, she wrote, “I don’t care he went to the playboy mansion I have been there 3 times already & loved it!”

Throughout his time at the Playboy Mansion, Jax Taylor shared tons of photos and even claimed to be “chillin’ with Heff,” despite reports claiming Hugh Hefner wasn’t actually in attendance during the bash.

Along with a couple of other photos on Twitter, Jax Taylor said he was honored to be in attendance at the Playboy Mansion event and told fans the visit was on his “bucket list.”

#tb last night because it was so epic, the fact that the mansion never changed after all the years! Was just perfect! #theamericanplayboy pic.twitter.com/1lf5zrveZ7 — Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) April 6, 2017

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating in early 2015 after meeting one another in Las Vegas. As fans will recall, the couple didn’t waste any time getting serious about one another and in 2015, Cartwright moved to Los Angeles from Kentucky and began living with the reality star.

Although Brittany Cartwright was initially denied a job at SUR Restaurant, where Jax Taylor had been working as a bartender for the past several years, Lisa Vanderpump ultimately gave her a waitressing gig at the venue and during Season 5, fans saw Cartwright tending to her new job.

Also during Season 5 of Vanderpump Rules, fans watched as Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were confronted about their plans for the future by Cartwright’s mother, Sherri. Around the same time, Jax Taylor appeared on an episode of Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, where he addressed the possibility of a future marriage.

During the episode, after a caller asked whether or not he and Brittany Cartwright would soon wed, Jax Taylor told the Vanderpump Rules viewer that he didn’t yet have plans to tie the knot because he and Cartwright had only been together for one year. A short time later, Cartwright pointed out on Twitter that she and Jax Taylor had been dating for closer to 2 years.

While Jax Taylor made it clear at the time that fans shouldn’t be holding their breaths for an engagement between him and Brittany Cartwright, he had nothing but good things to say about his girlfriend during an interview with The Daily Dish in November of last year.

“She’s just an amazing girl. I love her to death. She’s just so sweet, so kind. She has a lot of patience,” he said. “It takes someone to have a lot of patience with me cause I’m kind of all over the place. I think patience is the key. Everybody loves her. There’s not one person that can say a bad thing about her. I feel like they would trade me in for her any day. I think anybody would.”

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into the second installment of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion, which airs this Monday night, April 10, at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]