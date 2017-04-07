‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska’s Husband Shares Instagram Photo And Fans Notice ‘Missing’ Wedding Ring

Is there trouble in paradise for Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer?

Although the Teen Mom 2 couple hasn’t said a thing about marital struggles in the months since their October 2016 wedding, many fans couldn’t help but be concerned after DeBoer shared a new photo of himself on Instagram — that reportedly didn’t include his wedding ring.

“Life complete,” Cole DeBoer wrote in the caption of the photo, which featured the reality star holding his months-old son, Watson, while sitting in a big chair.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer got married last October and in January, their first child arrived.

A post shared by Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer) on Apr 3, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

After sharing the above photo of himself and his son, DeBoer, who also included Chelsea Houska’s tag in his post, was faced with criticism from fans who felt he should always be wearing his wedding ring. However, according to others, DeBoer’s ring was on his finger but because of a strange shadow, it appeared to be missing in action.

“If you look closely he is true to his word… There is a ring on his finger its just blended in due to the color of it. No need to pick apart something to create something,” one woman wrote.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have been going strong since they first met in 2014 at a gas station near the Teen Mom 2 star’s home, and adding to DeBoer’s endearing qualities, which have been featured on the past few seasons of the show, is the fact that he is super close to Houska’s older child, Aubree.

As fans have seen on Teen Mom 2, Cole DeBoer has treated Aubree like his own since his relationship with Chelsea Houska began and last month, he took the daughter of Houska’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, to her father/daughter dance at school.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Mar 3, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

In 2015, just months before Cole DeBoer proposed to the Teen Mom 2 star, Chelsea Houka opened up about their first meeting at a gas station.

“He was across at the other pump and I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way,” she recalled to Us Weekly magazine.

“I went home to my friend and I was like, ‘I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station, but we didn’t talk,'” she admitted. “And a few days later, he contacted me on social media and was like, ‘Hi. I got gas next to you the other day.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.'”

According to Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer made his mark on her quickly with his respectful behavior.

“Honestly, there’s just no one that I’ve met that’s so respectful and just nice and I trust him, which is a big deal, because it’s hard for me to trust people or guys, mostly,” she explained.

As for Cole DeBoer’s relationship with Aubree, whose own father’s role in her life has been pulled into question in recent years, Chelsea Houska said DeBoer is “so good with her.” “I seriously am not an emotional person, but I cry all the time because I’m so happy,” she admitted.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer welcomed son Watson on January 25 and have been sharing photos of the boy on each of their Instagram pages in the months since.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer and their family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]