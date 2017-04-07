Jordan Rodgers Mum On Brother Aaron’s Breakup With Olivia Munn

Jordan Rodgers has long been estranged from his famous brother Aaron, but could an end to the family feud be in sight? Aaron Rodgers has reportedly broken up with his girlfriend of three years, actress Olivia Munn, according to People. Munn was said to be one of the contributing factors in the rift in the Rodgers family.

A source told People that Rodgers and Munn “have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” and that the exes “remain close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

While fans are having a field day over the news, Jordan Rodgers has not yet commented on his brother’s high-profile split. And based on what the Green Bay Packers quarterback has said about airing family business in the public, he may not comment on it at all.

Jordan Rodgers’ estrangement from his NFL star brother was a major storyline on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette. While he got the girl — Jordan proposed to JoJo on the finale of her season — his famous brother didn’t appear on Rodgers’ hometown date and was noticeably absent from the couple’s engagement festivities.

When you think you are just going to dinner with your fiancé and a few friends and you walk into a room full of both your families and best friends! So blessed to not only have found the love of my life @joelle_fletcher , but have an amazing family and new family to share a life with. So blessed to do life with these people! #fletchersmeettherodgers A post shared by Jordan Rodgers (@jrodgers11) on Aug 20, 2016 at 8:38pm PDT

Jordan Rodgers opened up about his estrangement from his brother during a one-on-one date with JoJo on The Bachelorette. Jordan explained that while he still had a relationship with his famous older brother, it was “complicated.” Jordan added that JoJo would not be meeting the Packers star or his movie star girlfriend during his hometown date.

In an interview with ESPN, Aaron Rodgers admitted that he didn’t watch his brother Jordan find love on The Bachelorette.

“I haven’t seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn’t really affected me a whole lot,” Rodgers said of Jordan’s appearance on the ABC dating show.

“As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters. I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition.”

Aaron Rodgers reportedly stopped speaking to his family in 2014, right around the time he began dating Munn, so many people blamed her for the Rodgers family drama. But a source told People the actress had nothing to do with it.

“Olivia doesn’t really have anything to do with it,” an insider told the magazine.

“This is not her issue; this is the Rodgers family issue. Aaron has never wanted want to air this out in a public forum. He will deal with his family issues privately.”

While Aaron Rodgers is now a single man, Jordan is still happily engaged to Fletcher. Jordan recently shared photos from the couple’s vacation to Fiji, which is a popular destination for contestants on the ABC reality franchise.

Can't beat the view, oh and the sky looks unbelievable too #shecute — @shangrila.fiji has been epic! A post shared by Jordan Rodgers (@jrodgers11) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

JoJo recently talked to AOL about her relationship with Jordan, who lives with her in her Dallas hometown. Rodgers’ fiancé said she feels no pressure to tie the knot right now, despite earlier plans to jump right into the wedding planning.

“I don’t think that I ever felt pressure to get married, but I think that right when we got engaged, we had said, like, ‘We’re going to get married next year,’ because I think that excitement was just so intense, and we were just ready,” she said. “But, after we settled into life, we were like, ‘This is a good time to just enjoy being together and to enjoy that courtship that comes along with being engaged.’ There isn’t any rush…. We’re still getting to know each other.”

Take a look at the video below for more on Jordan Rodgers “complicated” relationship with his famous family member.

[Featured Image Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]