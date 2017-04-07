Mama June Kicked Out On Sugar Bear’s Wedding Day By Jennifer Lamb On ‘Mama June: From Not To Hot’ Finale

The Season 1 finale for Mama June: From Not To Hot airs tonight and it’s going to be quite an explosive episode as jealous Jennifer Lamb confronts Mama June again. It’s no secret that Jennifer doesn’t want Mama June around on her wedding day, but that didn’t stop Sugar Bear from inviting her anyway. When Jennifer sees June Shannon in the flesh on the day that she’s going to marry the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star, she is livid.

As many fans of Mama June: From Not To Hot already know, the biggest reason that Mama June decided to go on her rollercoaster weight loss journey was to look amazing at Sugar Bear’s wedding. She lost a whopping 300 pounds in less than a year after having gastric sleeve surgery as well as several other plastic surgeries along the way to remove excess skin and repair the damage that her formerly obese frame caused such as her “turkey neck” and upper arm “wings.” Mama June even enlisted the help of a trainer to push her through the hardest moments and also to help educate her on proper nutrition and exercise in order to get in tip top shape.

Mama June says fans will be ‘shocked’ by the ‘real’ Sugar Bear https://t.co/SY19UiniSu pic.twitter.com/gCsqI3eEqM — People Magazine (@people) April 7, 2017

Just one episode before Mama June was going to get a chance to make her grand entrance and steal Jennifer Lamb’s thunder at Sugar Bear’s wedding, she was told not to even come. Sugar Bear’s new fiance told his daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson to pass the message along to her mom that she’s not welcome at the wedding. She didn’t even bother to tell Mama June herself and she didn’t run it by Sugar Bear first either.

In a brand new teaser shared by E! News, Sugar Bear hears about Jennifer Lamb’s rescinded invitation and invites Mama June over on his wedding day anyway. According to Sugar Bear, he invited Mama June in order to avoid any more conflict. Sugar Bear claims that he had a long talk with his fiance but when Jennifer Lamb arrives, it looks like she was not in on it at all.

“I’m not here today to argue. I’m here to support Alana. I don’t want this to be a s**t show,” Mama June says to Sugar Bear. “When Jennifer disinvited me, I think that was a little bit kind of crazy but I’m hoping that you were able to control her because I know that you’re the quiet one and she’s normally not.”

Things Mama June did : THAT pic.twitter.com/FvANtgHitO — sickgirl (@sxblb) April 4, 2017

Cue Jennifer Lamb’s arrival during Mama June and Sugar Bear’s conversation. She is not pleased to see her soon-to-be husband’s ex-wife hanging out with him on their wedding day.

“Not today, honey. Jennifer don’t play,” she says after seeing her nemesis. “Hold up, what are you doing in my house?”

“Regardless of if he invited you or not, I didn’t invite you in. It’s my day,” Jennifer continues. “You shouldn’t be here. I just need you to go out of my house.”

It looks like Jennifer Lamb isn’t having Mama June at her wedding no matter what. It doesn’t seem to have anything to do with how “rude” she is either. Many fans have suspected that Sugar Bear’s fiance is jealous of Mama June’s weight loss and doesn’t want her at the wedding because jealous Jennifer Lamb knows that Mama June will outshine her. After all, that’s been the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star’s plan all along.

Mama June may not be planning to wear white to the wedding, but unveiling a 300-pound weight loss and wearing a bright red size 4 dress to the nuptials is definitely going to turn everyone’s head. Especially Sugar Bear’s family, who have known Mama June for years.

“That’s the reason I did not want you to come because we’ve never been on this civil term of talking. You’ve always been a b***h. You always are rude,” Jennifer said. “That’s why you don’t have him anymore.”

Shaaade! Watch this exclusive clip to see who slammed #MamaJune rival Jennifer Lamb’s wedding dress https://t.co/TsPDDn6SZN pic.twitter.com/hdyUSUnSTw — People Magazine (@people) April 7, 2017

There you have it, proof that jealous Jennifer Lamb isn’t worried about whether or not Mama June is on her best behavior. In the clip, she wasn’t rude to Jennifer at all. She also wasn’t arguing or fighting with Sugar Bear, who is clearly disturbed by the confrontation.

“It’s kind of hard to see a woman I used to love and a woman I love now fighting,” Sugar Bear said. “I wish they could both sit down and kind of be friends for Alana’s sake and my sake. That way, we can get along real good.”

Shaaade! Find Out Who Slammed Mama June Shannon Rival Jennifer Lamb’s Wedding Dress https://t.co/mQAxnNza3C pic.twitter.com/uOcbIdWslz — emermylo (@emermylo) April 7, 2017

It’s unclear if Mama June and Jennifer Lamb will ever get along or even try to. It’s also still not clear if Mama June: From Not To Hot will continue after Season 1, but if the premiere season’s ratings are any indication, WEtv should be doing everything they can to film at least one more season.

Be sure to watch the Season 1 finale of Mama June: From Not To Hot tonight on WEtv at 9/8c.

