‘RHOA’ Kenya Moore Claims Kim Zolciak Started A Fake Fight To Boost Negotiations For Her Return

Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes are currently in negotiations to return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 10. Although their return is still up in the air, Kenya Moore thinks Zolciak is stirring up drama just to get on the show.

According to Wet Paint, Zolciak has a cameo during the Season 9 finale at Sheree Whitfield’s house party. In a preview clip for the finale, Zolciak gets into an argument with Moore, which caught many fans off guard because the two women haven’t seen each other in years. For Moore, the confrontation was faked by Zolciak to get her peach back.

“She’s coming for my purse. She’s trying to get back on the show. She came for me at Sheree’s housewarming. Obviously, you know who to come for if you’re trying to get a peach back,” Moore explained. “Writing on blogs, ‘I hate that b***h.’ I’ve always respected Kim, I’ve always given her love. Like really, you are so bothered by me so clearly you are trying to get back.”

Meanwhile, BET reports that Leakes discussed the drama surrounding her and Zolciak’s return to the reality series on The Real. In the interview, the former RHOA star explained how she doesn’t believe the other ladies on the show are trying to prevent her and Zolciak from returning next season. Leakes added that she is open to returning to the show but only if Bravo asks her back.

Leakes did not have a cameo on RHOA in Season 9. Zolciak, on the other hand, will make an appearance during the finale, though her future with the series remains uncertain. If Zolciak does return to the show full-time, the preview clip makes it clear that she can still stir up plenty of drama.

???????? Thank the lord its the season finale next week! Plus Kim Zolciak and her ???? lips appear! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/VvuVsJcHIM — IsntDaveOne (@IsntDaveOne) April 3, 2017

Us Magazine reports that the drama started after Whitfield and Moore got into an argument about their respective mansions. As fans will recall, the two women have competed against each other all season long on finishing their digs, and Whitfield wasn’t happy about how Moore acted during her big reveal.

“I’m trying not to put nobody out of the chateau today!” Whitfield told Zolciak and Kim Burruss. “I’ve been in the works for four and a half years. … [Kenya’s] s–t ain’t even finished, and [Moore Manor] looks a hot mess! My s–t don’t look cheap, and it ain’t cheap. If you know you’re wearing f–king Gucci, you know you got Gucci on.”

Kenya Moore, of course, was standing nearby and overheard Whitfield’s complaints. When Moore told the women, “Whatever,” Zolciak decided to step up and confront the RHOA star.

“Why are you just being an a**hole?” she asked her.

Although Moore believes Zolciak is trying to make an epic comeback to the show, the Don’t Be Tardy star sat down with Entertainment Tonight and revealed the true reasons behind her drama-filled cameo.

Zolciak says that she hasn’t returned to the show full-time and claims that she merely accepted an invitation for the party. Zolciak admitted that it was fun seeing all the cast members and was adamant that she isn’t back — at least not yet. She is, however, open to returning but only if her scheduled permits.

As far as her beef with Moore is concerned, Zolciak revealed that she’s only met Moore on one occasion. The two were both a part of Season 5 and appeared together in 5 episodes. That was the same year that Zolciak walked away from the show.

Fans can watch Zolciak make her brief return when new episodes of the Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sunday nights on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Bravo]