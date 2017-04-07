Ramona Singer Home Renovation: How ‘RHONY’ Star Is Moving On From Cheating Scandal

Ramona Singer knows a thing or two about moving on from a failed marriage. As it turns out, Ramona has built herself up after her ex-husband tore her down in a cheating scandal that surprised Real Housewives of New York viewers. Ramona didn’t realize that her ex-husband, Mario Singer, was cheating on her while they were filming The Real Housewives of New York a few years ago. Ramona learned that her husband was cheating after pictures surfaced of them walking together in New York. Then, she walked in on them together at their shared Hamptons home.

According to a new Bravo report, Ramona Singer is now revealing that she’s feeling great after dealing with her emotions and feelings after her divorce. Singer kept saying how she was so lucky to have a husband like Mario, because they had been together for so long. But Singer had no idea that Mario was cheating on her. She later speculated that he was threatened by her success, as she was being recognized on the streets thanks to The Real Housewives of New York and making more money.

While some people would get a haircut or go shopping after a breakup, Ramona Singer has decided to completely redo her home. As she points out on The Real Housewives of New York, her apartment needed an update. She wanted it to be fresh, youthful and modern.

“I decided that I wanted a change! I wanted my home to reflect how I am feeling: cool, calm and relaxed. I wanted to move away from the traditional type of aesthetic that I had and move forward to an uncluttered, free-thinking space. I chose to make the apartment more comfortable, adding a huge curved screen TV in my living room, which is something I never had. I love entertaining, and I love being in my new home. I am currently under phase two of this project, so I will keep you all posted,” Ramona Singer explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of New York, as the season opened with her doing renovations in her New York apartment.

Of course, it was hilarious that her renovation guy was named Mario. It sounds like she can’t escape people who are named Mario. But at least he doesn’t seem like the right fit for Ramona Singer, so fans shouldn’t expect her to start dating her renovation guy. But when it comes to dating, Singer has been dating a little, but don’t expect her to introduce a guy on The Real Housewives of New York anytime soon.

“As far as my dating life, dating is never a problem for me. I meet men all the time and go out a lot, trust me! Now it’s about finding the right man to share the important part of this next part of my life! I really want him to be fun, smart, daring, a go-getter and someone that wants a family commitment as much as I do,” Ramona Singer explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of New York, hinting that she is keeping busy in the dating world.

Of course, Singer dated Thomas D’Agostino last year and they went out for dinner at least five times. While Ramona had a great time with him, Thomas started dating Luann de Lesseps and they are now married. Despite dating him several times, Ramona never introduced him to viewers. Maybe she wants to make sure that they don’t use her for fame.

What do you think of Ramona Singer’s comments about her home renovation? Do you like her new apartment better than the old one, as showcased on The Real Housewives of New York this week?

