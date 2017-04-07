‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Shares Exciting Announcement On Twitter, Posts New Photos Of Baby Girl On Instagram

Jenelle Evans has her hands full with her new baby girl, Ensley Jolie, and her late 2017 wedding plans with David Eason, but that hasn’t stopped the Teen Mom 2 star from pursuing her latest business venture, which is a book.

Although the publication, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, won’t be released until this summer, Jenelle Evans revealed some exciting news to her fans and followers on Twitter on April 7.

“You can finally pre-order my book here,” Jenelle Evans wrote, along with a link to Amazon.

Jenelle Evans follows in the footsteps of her fellow Teen Mom stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Farrah Abraham and Kailyn Lowry; all of whom have released at least one book each since appearing on the MTV reality series.

According to Amazon’s description of Jenelle Evans’ book, the publication will give readers behind the scenes details about the reality star’s life off-camera, including footage that was left on MTV’s editing room floor. Among the topics discussed in Jenelle Evans’ personal diaries will be her relationship with her “overbearing mother and her “erratic siblings,” as well as new details about her estranged father.

“Join [Jenelle Evans] as she tells her story through the eyes of her troubled youth, taken from her memories that were scrawled across the pages of her own diaries,” the Amazon description teased.

Jenelle Evans is currently in the midst of a messy custody battle with her mother, Barbara Evans, over her 7-year-old son, Jace, who has been cared for full-time by Barbara since shortly after his birth. However, the reality star also has plenty to rejoice over. In addition to her recent engagement to David Eason, she and Eason have a new baby at home.

“Just hangin’ out,” Jenelle Evans wrote on Instagram along with the photo above.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason welcomed their first child together, Ensley Jolie Eason, on January 24. The couple has been together for about a year and a half, and they also have two children each from previous relationships.

From her past relationship with Andrew Lewis, Jenelle Evans is mom to 7-year-old Jace, and from her previous romance with Nathan Griffith, she is mom to 2-year-old Kaiser. Meanwhile, Eason has an older son and an older daughter.

While Jenelle Evans and David Eason haven’t officially announced their wedding date, the Teen Mom 2 star recently shared several details about the upcoming ceremony.

“We both have similar tastes so we agree on a lot already,” she explained during an interview with E! News at the end of last month, adding that her wedding will have a “backyard rustic theme” with an “elegant,” “sweet,” and “Southern” twist.

“Only close friends and family [will be invited,]” she revealed.

In fact, Jenelle Evans isn’t even sure if her mother will be on the guest list, and when it comes to her Teen Mom 2 co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska, fans shouldn’t expect to see them at the event.

“The relationship I have with my mother is the same as it has always been, sadly. We have not decided if she will be invited or not. Our relationship is getting more damaged every day, but I have already told her this,” she explained.

Meanwhile, when it comes to her decision against inviting the Teen Mom 2 cast, Jenelle Evans said she simply isn’t close friends with any of her co-stars.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

