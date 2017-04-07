Carole Radziwill Proves Just How Important Her Journalistic Past Is To Her On ‘RHONY’

Carole Radziwill has been a housewife on The Real Housewives of New York for a few years, and she has often talked about her previous work as a journalist for ABC News. Carole was once married and working as a journalist, but she’s now a widow and isn’t working in the news world anymore. Instead, Radziwill has been working on her books and trying to create a name for herself as an author. And being a reality star isn’t working against her, as she can use the reality show to sell more books.

On this season of The Real Housewives of New York, Carole Radziwill will continue to talk about her past as a journalist. The election will be a huge part of this season, as Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were battling it out while the ladies were filming The Real Housewives of New York. While Carole was convinced that Trump would lose the election, she kept using her background as a journalist to prove why Hillary was the leading candidate and would win.

According to a new Bravo report, Carole Radziwill is now revealing that she is a journalist by trade, and she does have a way with words. Of course, her Bravo blogs have always been different than her co-stars’ blogs because she doesn’t always address the issues on the show with a straightforward tone. And this season, her writing really shows her professional experience.

Last night is still a little blurry. ???? A post shared by Carole Radziwill (@caroleradziwill) on Mar 18, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

“We’re back. Admit it, you missed us. And now every Wednesday at 9pm (if you like to watch live, and I suggest you do) you can enjoy the laughter, tears, calamity, infamy, eavesdropping, backstabbing, hearsay, and misadventures of my crazy dysfunctional television family. I say television because, like you, I have a biologically real family, with sisters and brothers that you don’t always see (although this season my mom makes a star-turning guest appearance!). I say dysfunctional because well,” Carole Radziwill explained on her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of New York.

On the show, viewers only see Carole alone or with Adam Kenworthy. Even though she’s a widow, she doesn’t film with her family members, and viewers might assume that she’s alone in New York. But Radziwill explains that she does have a family, and her mother will make an appearance on the show. Plus, her family members are no different than everyone else’s family members.

“You all know what I’m talking about….the bossy older sister, the meddling younger one, the nutty aunt and that cousin from Jersey you are forced to see at holidays, weddings, and funerals. The one who drinks too much, talks too close, and wears sequins to Church. The ones you love, the ones you loath, and then the ones you simply put up with because you inexplicably share the same DNA,” Carole Radziwill explained about her family, according to Bravo.

“They are all here in this mash-up of friends, lovers, husbands, boyfriends, and exes, an unholy yet thoroughly entertaining alliance of humanity, which has proven to be one of the longest-lasting, most successful reality television programs in history,” Carole Radziwill ended her blog, according to Bravo.

Gotta say not missing NY today. ⛱????❄️☔️ A post shared by Carole Radziwill (@caroleradziwill) on Mar 14, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

It sounds like she wants people to know that her life is just one piece of the puzzle on this show, which has become one of the most successful series on Bravo. While her co-stars might deal with issues, such as drug use, cheating, fighting, and business ventures, Radziwill might seem boring.

What do you think of Carole Radziwill’s blog? Do you think her journalism background will play a role on the show this season?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]