‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Michael Furious Over Nelle Drugging Sonny Confession [VIDEO]

General Hospital spoilers from a recent GH promo video promises Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) can’t keep on lying and comes clean about drugging Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), but the person most angry about her reveal is none other than Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). Nelle’s confession blows up in her face.

Is forgiveness even possible at this point? #GH pic.twitter.com/cJtf339QC6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 6, 2017

Nelle Wants A Clean Slate

We saw on General Hospital this week that Nelle cried and told her dead father she made Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) pay like he wanted. Now that Nelle knows Jasper Jax (Ingo Rademacher) is the guilty party, she takes action. An encounter with Michael inspires Nelle to confess everything she’s been holding inside.

On Friday’s General Hospital, Nelle runs into Michael at Perks and tries to make nice, but he tells her right in her tearful face that what she did changed everything between them and it can’t be undone. But Nelle thinks it can and General Hospital spoilers from a GH promo show Nelle goes to see Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) to confess.

On Monday's #GH Nelle tells the months' overdue truth that she drugged Sonny and there was no sex, just faux sex… pic.twitter.com/qOOPnCgw14 — Devon Akin (@DevonAkin85) April 7, 2017

Nelle Makes An Apology Tour

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Nelle says to Sonny, “There’s a reason you don’t remember sleeping with me. I drugged you.” That’s a low blow for a big time mob boss who thinks he’s in control of everything. Sonny is mad and says, “You tore my family apart over a lie.” But Sonny’s reaction is minor compared to Michael’s outburst.

It will be Sonny that tells Michael he was drugged by Nelle and there was no sex. Sonny feels vindicated and Nelle feels better about telling the truth until Michael comes to confront her. Ironically, Michael was the person that Nelle wanted most to make amends with because she cares about him, but things are even messier now.

Where Is Michael’s Sense Of Forgiveness?

General Hospital spoilers predict Michael won’t handle what Nelle reveals well at all. It seems strange that this is one act that Michael can’t forgive given the myriad of sins he’s forgiven in the past. Michael let go that Sonny shot AJ Quartermaine (Sean Kanan) and that Carly lied about it while cheating on her fiancee with Sonny.

Also remember that Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) tricked Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) into marrying him by letting the lie fester that Michael and Kiki were cousins. You might remember from General Hospital history the day the headline broke “Kiki Not a Q,” Morgan got Kiki to elope. Yet Michael forgave all of those shenanigans.

I hope @duelly87 gets a Daytime Emmy for his performance when he found out Sonny killed AJ! #GH pic.twitter.com/QjkIYpiVcj — Kris (@_KrisDuelly) March 31, 2015

Michael Rages at Nelle

General Hospital spoilers for next week promise Michael heads to confront Nelle after Sonny tells him about her trickery. Michael says, “Oh my God, you’re a terrible person – what have you done?” It seems that Michael is tormented that Nelle wrecked his parents’ shot at lasting love this time, but there’s more to it.

Michael was strong throughout the agony of losing his brother and his parents’ split hit him harder than he realizes according to General Hospital spoilers. Nelle withstands Michael’s fury because she knows she deserves it, but she isn’t willing to let Michael out of her life without a fight.

Nelle Wants Michael, Sonny Wants Carly

After getting the truth from Nelle and tattling to Michael, General Hospital spoilers say Sonny heads directly to find Carly to clear the air and tell her he never had sex with her assistant. But Sonny is floored when he finds Carly in Jax’s arms. Sonny is livid that he got the truth, but not in time to save his marriage.

Recent General Hospital spoilers show the ABC soap auditioned actresses to play Sonny’s new love interest and it seems like the CarSon split is full steam ahead. Even if Jax doesn’t stick around, Sonny is angry enough to move on. Meanwhile, Nelle is determined to make amends and win Michael over so they can restart their relationship.

Michael will be stubborn at first, but the seeds have been planted. While many GH fans don’t want Michael and Nelle to couple up, it seems that’s where it’s heading. We’ll see what happens after the conclusion of all these General Hospital spoilers.

Nelle's deceit irrevocably changed Carly and Sonny's marriage. Will the truth put them on a new path forward? #GH pic.twitter.com/h891HJp3eR — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 6, 2017

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]