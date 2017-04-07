Joanna Krupa, 38, Nude On Instagram — Again: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Can’t Stop Posting Naked Pics For Her Fans

Joanna Krupa, the Polish-born model but known as the controversial star of Bravo’s reality TV hit Real Housewives of Miami, has made a strange habit of exposing herself nude to her fans — at least in her Instagram account, which in recent weeks has featured several au naturel photographs of the celebrity who has also appeared on Dancing With the Stars and other shows in the reality genre.

So it was not a surprise that when Krupa decided to post a pic alerting the public to her upcoming 38th birthday, she again stripped down to do so. Krupa’s birthday does not roll around until April 23, but she rocked her birthday suit and posted the results on Instagram on April 6. While the shot is tasteful and does not reveal anything that wouldn’t get a PG-13 rating, nude shots are technically NSFW.

She captioned the pics with what she undoubtedly intended as an inspiring message for her one million Instagram followers.

“With my birthday just around the corner it makes me realize more and more that today age is just a number. With a great healthy and fit life u can feel beautiful and self confident at any age,” Krupa wrote.

The message was similar to other postings from Krupa that have accompanied her previous, nearly-nude selfies.

The above pic came with the caption, “Because I can. Love and respect yourself.”

Back in December, Krupa explained her seeming obsession with showing off her unclad figure to the world, in an interview with a London newspaper.

“I’m very proud of my body, I work really hard, I work out and try to stay in shape and eat healthy. I’m super proud of it, and I believe if you have it, you flaunt it!” she said. “You should feel like a beautiful woman, no matter what, and what I do on my Instagram is my business. It’s my personal Instagram. If somebody feels like they shouldn’t be looking at the photos that I’m posting, then they shouldn’t be following me.”

Krupa hasn’t stopped at posting revealing photos on Instagram, she has also bared almost all in video posts as well, as the clip at his link demonstrates, courtesy of The Daily Mail newspaper.

In fact, Krupa only last month premiered her big-screen debut, what appears to be a noir-style thriller in which he co-stars with New England Patriots football star Rob Gronkowski.

But shooting the movie with “Gronk” wasn’t the experience that Krupa had hoped for, as she dished in a recent interview.

“He was probably the only person we had to do retake and retake [for],” she said of the All-Pro tight end. “He was too busy focusing on the hot girls.”

She also blasted Gronkowski for dropping the ball when it came to participating in the movie’s promotional campaign.

