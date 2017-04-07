Stockholm Terrorist Attack Video: See Pictures, Live Video From Truck Attack In Sweden

A suspected terrorist attack in Stockholm was captured on video, showing terrifying footage as a truck plowed through a crowd, leaving at least three dead and many others injured.

A suspected terrorist attack in Stockholm was captured on video, showing terrifying footage as a truck plowed through a crowd, leaving at least three dead and many others injured.

The truck attack took place in a city center of Sweden’s capital city. Police said a truck drove through crowds on a busy shopping street and crashed into a department store, leaving two people dead.

“Police said they were treating the incident as terror-related, and issued a warning for the public to avoid the city centre following reports by local TV stations that shots had been heard in the area,” the Guardian reported.

“The public radio station Ekot initially said three people had been killed after a haulage vehicle drove into crowds on Drottninggatan, the largest pedestrianised shopping street in the Swedish capital. Police later said there had been at least two confirmed fatalities.”



Other videos capture the Stockholm truck itself, including one taken from far above showing crowds running from the scene of the attack.

Many others shared video of the Stockholm terrorist attack on social media, including a picture of the truck wedged into the side of a building after the attack.

A truck rammed into a department store in Stockholm, killing at least 2 and injuring "a large number", reports said https://t.co/b5TYQ0VMsM — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 7, 2017

This is a breaking story. More information about the Stockholm terrorist attack will be added as it is available.

