Demi Lovato Teases An ‘American Pie’-Type ‘Camp Rock 3’ With A ‘Sex Scene’

Now that the days of Disney alum Demi Lovato as a tween are far behind her, the star pitched quite a bold theme for Camp Rock 3, a would-be third trilogy capper to her unforgettable television movie stint under the network, that will celebrate her maturity.

In her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer said that she and the cast members of the Disney Channel original movies, including the Jonas Brothers, would like to make an R-rated Camp Rock 3.

“All of our fans have now grown up, so anybody that watched Camp Rock is now older and can appreciate like an American Pie version.”

Lovato also says that there might even be a “sex scene” in this new Camp Rock movie, which should make for a complete departure from the first two installments.

It will also ultimately be a testament to the fact that the teens who fans watched almost a decade ago are very different now and have all grown up. Demi Lovato, now 24, was only 16 when Camp Rock came out.

The Camp Rock films had much more Disney-fitting themes that are nothing like what Demi Lovato wants to see in a new installment of the franchise. As the name suggests, the movies were set in a camp for musically gifted and inclined teens.

The original was first released in 2008. It featured Lovato as a young aspiring musician named Mitchie Torres who struggled to fit in with the other participants who have established backgrounds and come from rich and famous families.

Joe Jonas played the role of the arrogant and spoiled Shane Gray, the lead singer of the popular band called Connect 3. Nick and Kevin Jonas played the role of his bandmates Nate and Jason, respectively.

Shane falls in love with Mitchie’s voice after hearing her sing from afar and sets out to find the mystery girl behind the beautiful voice. Camp Rock went on to become the third-highest-viewed Disney Channel original movie, behind High School Musical and Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie.

The 2010 sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, saw Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers reunited for another summer of singing and rocking out. The movie pitted them against another music camp called Camp Star.

Looking at Demi Lovato’s idea for Camp Rock 3, it will definitely be something that will put the characters in a totally new light and will simply be an outrageous spin to the story. From the looks of it, singing and performing will not be the only things that will keep Mitchie and Shane busy during their stay at the camp.

Lovato is dead serious in making the project happen too. During a chat with Entertainment Tonight at the Kids’ Choice Awards, she emphasized that they are “totally going to do” the racy Camp Rock film. It was Joe Jonas, however, who first expressed interest in revisiting the beloved franchise.

The DNCE frontman first teased the possibility of Camp Rock 3 when he posted a selfie on Instagram with Demi Lovato back in February along with a very telling caption insinuating a Camp Rock reunion.

CR3? A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Feb 11, 2017 at 8:37pm PST

The 27-year-old celeb spoke about it again last month with Marie Claire, where he revealed that he and his fellow Camp Rock stars have actually been doing some brainstorming.

“If it made sense, sure. For all of us — Demi, Nick, it would be funny to do a spin on it. Do the graduating days, make it kinda dark. An adult film. Well, not an adult film, an R-rated film. We’ve joked around about the idea a couple times.”

With Demi Lovato’s revelation, it would seem that the group has already settled on a theme for Camp Rock 3. It is now just the matter of working things out with Disney. For now, nothing is set in stone yet.

Since the rights are with Disney, it might take a while for concrete developments for Camp Rock 3 to come to the surface. Nevertheless, with Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas already willing to do it, half the job is already done.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]