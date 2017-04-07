Corinne Olympios Uses Her ‘Bachelor’ Fame To Launch A ‘Platinum Vagine’ Clothing Line

Corinne Olympios is back, but it’s not on the small screen. Olympios, the third place finisher who was known as the “villain” on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, has launched her own clothing line. Bachelor Fans will recognize some of Corinne’s most famous one-liners from the ABC reality show splashed across t-shirts and tanks.

Corinne took to Instagram to announce the launch of her new line of shirts which reference her penchant for midday naps and feature familiar phrases like“OK, But First Cheese Pasta” (a nod to her “nanny” Raquel’s signature dish), “Make America Corinne Again,” and, of course, Corinne’s crowning glory: “Platinum Vagine.”

Get ready guys!!! SURPRISE REVEALED TOMORROW! ???????????????????????????? #teamcorn #onemoreday A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Bachelor fans may recall Corinne dropping that line after paying an unannounced visit to Viall in his hotel room.

“I know how to make a man feel good,” Olympios said in a confessional interview.

“And I do it way better than anyone else because my heart is gold, but my vagine is platinum.”

Corinne later told E! News she’s not sure where the crazy catchphrase came from.

“I don’t know! I have no idea what I was thinking,” Olympios admitted. “It kind of just came out, I don’t know what happened there.”

Corinne also downplayed her reputation as a villain and said she wanted to “set the story straight” about her visit to Nick’s hotel room.

“It looked like I just went there to have sex and I didn’t,” Olympios explained.

“We had a very long conversation about what we would do with life and how we would do life together and what we would do If I had a one-on-one. I was kind of upset that it didn’t look like that. So yeah, I just want to set the story straight, we barely even went there. We really most talked about one-on-ones and life.”

No matter what happened behind closed doors, that fateful night between Corinne and Nick spawned one of the most famous phrases in Bachelor history, and it paved the way for one of the hottest sellers in Olympios’ new clothing line.

After an initial round of $22 “Platinum Vagine” tank tops quickly sold out (the price has since bumped to $24), Corinne posted another message to her fans on Instagram, thanking them for their support.

“Today my new team corn collection dropped and I am so taken aback by how many people have supported!” Olympios wrote.

Corinne Olympios partnered with Riot Society for the line, which is available online.

GET YOUR TEAM CORN MERCH AT https://t.co/DlyaJIc4LL LIVE NOW pic.twitter.com/5Z7gpGk3QN — Corinne olympios (@CorinneOly) April 4, 2017

Of course, Corinne Olympios has long teased she has some big projects in the works. While there has been speculation that she may join the cast of ABC’s summertime dating romp, Bachelor in Paradise, Corinne told E! she has bigger things in mind. Olympios revealed that she has been approached by several TV networks to star in a reality show with her family and longtime nanny, Raquel.

“I think America is interested in me having a reality TV show with my family,” Corinne said. “My family is awesome, as you all could tell on my hometown date. America totally wants it, I hear it all the time. There is a lot of talk about, I’m going to say a lot of networks are interested.”

Corinne Olympios joins a long line of Bachelor alums who’ve found interesting ways to extend their fame. Several of the franchise’s stars have written books, and even Viall, a five-time ABC reality star, has announced he has a men’s grooming line coming soon.

Take a look at the video below to see Corinne Olympios talking about her signature phrase and her time on The Bachelor.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb.com]