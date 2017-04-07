Ramona Singer On Cheater Thomas D’Agostino: What Does She Know About Luann’s Husband?

Ramona Singer was shocked when she learned that Luann de Lesseps was dating Thomas D’Agostino because she had once dated him. While Thomas claimed that they had only been together a few times, Ramona claims that they went on at least five dates. And she often counted their dinners to prove her point. Bethenny Frankel even revealed she had seen them together several times and that he had been so happy with Ramona. And while Singer doesn’t seem jealous of Thomas’ marriage to Luann, she does want to prove him to be a cheater.

According to a new Bravo report, Ramona Singer is now speaking out about her so-called detective work. Luann heard through the grapevines that Ramona was asking about D’Agostino and his relationship to several women. While her Real Housewives of New York co-star wanted her to stop meddling in her relationship, Ramona Singer couldn’t stop. She wanted proof that he was cheating on her, possibly so she could say “I told you so” to Luann.

“I don’t really consider it detective work. I look at it as research to protect my friend. It’s not that I am “interested” in the true definition of interest. It’s more about caring and trying to protect my friend. I have come from a place of lies and cheats, and if I can offer up to Luann details or information so she can make the best choices for her, why not? I would hope that someone would do that for me,” Ramona Singer explained on her Bravo blog about why she decided to dig into a rumor she heard.

On the season reunion last year for The Real Housewives of New York, Ramona hinted that she might know something that Thomas’ behavior. She hinted that she knew of yet another woman he had cheated with. Luann never inquired about it, as she possibly wanted to move on from the cheating scandal that took over The Real Housewives of New York last year. But Singer never revealed what she knew. If she was a true friend, she would bring it up if she felt Luann would be devastated about it.

But de Lesseps may not see her as a close friend these days. While Singer claims that she was just trying to protect her friend, many feel that she’s trying to dig up stories about D’Agostino cheating on Luann to prove a point. As she herself says, she would want her friends to do the same. Apparently, this is what friends do. So Singer doesn’t understand why she was left out of Luann’s bridal shower, as she sees herself as a great friend.

“As far as not being included or invited? To her bridal shower, yes of course it bothered me. Not sure totally how she couldn’t have included me, as we do have a 10 year friendship together. We may have had our ups and downs through the years, but at this point sometimes you have to look past the past! And move forward to the future,” Ramona Singer explained about the bridal shower, according to Bravo, revealing that she still sees them as friends.

De Lesseps made it clear that she doesn’t want friends around her who create drama and question her relationship with Thomas. She wants people around her who support her, which is why Ramona Singer wasn’t invited.

What do you think of Ramona Singer’s comments about her detective work? Do you think she’s trying to protect Luann, or do you think she’s trying to find more drama about her co-star’s marriage, since Thomas has a bad-boy reputation?

