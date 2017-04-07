‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Why Glenn Is Probably Returning To The Show

Walking Dead fans spent a good part of Season 7 mourning the loss of Glenn Rhee and Abraham Ford, who were killed by Negan in the premiere episode. While fans got a glimpse of Abraham in last week’s finale as he comforted Sasha in her final moments of life, viewers have yet to see Glenn again. However, that might change.

Warning: Walking Dead spoilers below!

According to TV Guide, The Walking Dead might be bringing Glenn Rhee back. While Glenn is still obviously dead after having his head bashed in with Negan’s baseball bat, Lucille, fans may actually get a glimpse or two of the fan favorite character in an upcoming season of the show.

Walking Dead executive producer Scott Gimple revealed to TV Line that there is still a chance fans will see Glenn again through flashback scenes or visions/dreams Maggie may have. Gimple told the site it’s “certainly possible” for the flashbacks to occur and that when Maggie gets close to having her baby that’s when Glenn could possibly pop up again. However, during the Season 7 finale, Maggie wasn’t even showing yet, and since time tends to move rather slow on the series, the baby may not come until future seasons of the show.

“She might not be that close,” Gimple said of Maggie’s pregnancy progression. “Things have been moving pretty quickly, but not a lot of time has passed.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a big time jump could be coming after The Walking Dead finishes up the war with Negan storyline. In the comics, two years passes after the war, and Michonne has left Alexandria to move into the female driven Oceanside community. A time jump could skip past the birth of Maggie’s baby altogether and dash any hopes of a possible Glenn sighting in the future. While fans may see the time jump come to life on the AMC series, it likely wouldn’t be until after Season 8 completed.

“For the people who read the comics, they’re going to be expecting this [time jump.] We’re doing the book, we do all sorts of variations on it, and then we do things that are inspired by it and then we change things up with a remix,” Gimple told the Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Scott Gimple also teased Eugene’s Season 8 storyline revealing that the character certainly seems to be the newest member of Negan’s group, the Saviors, but that things can change quickly on The Walking Dead.

“It certainly looked like he was still a Savior. But is that going to haunt him… change him? Or is he forever Negan?”

3 years ago today, Glenn & Maggie were reunited on their way to Terminus. ❤️#TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/WoqF1VRaA2 — #TWD Fan Page (@FTWDFans) March 23, 2017

However, for now, it seems The Walking Dead will be focused on Rick’s war with Negan. In the Season 7 finale, viewers watched as Rick’s group, along with the Kingdom and people from the Hilltop, won a battle over Negan’s Saviors and his secret allies, the Scavengers. Although there will be more battles in the future, the win was a big morale boost for the group in Alexandria, which is just what they needed at the time.

Of course, Negan won’t take the hit lying down. Walking Dead spoilers reveal that he and Rick will battle it out, but that eventually Negan will be captured. In the comic book series, Negan is taken prisoner and forced to live his life behind bars inside the walls of Alexandria. While this storyline might change a bit for the television show, it seems some epic battles are ahead for fans in Season 8.

What are your thoughts on the latest Walking Dead spoilers? Would you like to see actor Steven Yeun return as Glenn Rhee in the future?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]