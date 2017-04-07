Eileen Davidson And Kim Richards: Is ‘RHOBH’ Star Unable To Respect Privacy?

Eileen Davidson may think she’s keeping things real on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she is actually starting more drama than necessary. Davidson has revealed that she does stir things up sometimes, but she just wants resolution between the ladies even if it is not her fight to fight. During the season finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this week, Eileen felt that the ladies needed to talk about Kim Richards’ drama with Lisa Rinna, as it kept surfacing. And while Lisa and Kim have agreed to leave everything in the past, Eileen felt they needed to deal with it once and for all.

According to a new Bravo report, Eileen Davidson is now defending her decision to bring up the drama between Kim Richards and Lisa Rinna at Lisa Vanderpump’s party. The party had already been very dramatic, so it doesn’t make sense to bring up something that could result in yelling and screaming. And yet, Davidson wanted the drama to be addressed so they could leave it behind once and for all. In her blog, Eileen defends her decision, saying that she should probably just have stayed quiet.

Who's ready for the finale of #RHOBH tonight?! ???? A post shared by Eileen Davidson (@eileendavidsonofficial) on Apr 4, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

“Yes, I know I should have just guzzled my rosé and stayed quiet, but this thing with Kim needed to get dealt with. It’s like whack-a-mole. She and Lisa R. had just come to an understanding with each other at Carnie’s cheesecake party. And now we’re back to square one. I couldn’t just ignore it and let this continue in some cycle,” Eileen Davidson explained on her blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Bravo.

Of course, Kim and Lisa’s drama is old. Their arguments didn’t start on this season of the show, as they have been feuding and making accusations about one another for years. Rinna can’t seem to stop talking about Richards’ problems, and she told new housewife Eden Sassoon that Richards was close to death. This was a huge shocker, as Kim had actually been sober for months. Plus, Rinna pointed to Kyle Richards as her enabler.

While this issue has lingered on this season of the show, this was far from the only issue that was brought up during the finale. Newcomer Dorit Kemsley also had to settle her beef with Erika Girardi. And when her husband got involved, things heated up.

“It got heated. It got ugly. PK engaging did nothing to help the situation. It only made things worse. He wasn’t so much defending Dorit as condescending and insulting Erika and me. It just added fuel to the fire,” Eileen Davidson explained about the other confrontation that took place that night between Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley.

Catch an all new episode of #rhobh tonight! ???? A post shared by Eileen Davidson (@eileendavidsonofficial) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

Dorit kept referring to Erika as cold and calculated, but Girardi kept saying that she wasn’t cold. She just didn’t want to engage in friendships she didn’t see worthy of her time. And her co-stars agreed; Erika is not cold. But Dorit’s husband, PK, called her “inherently cold,” which Eileen Davidson could not agree with. And she doesn’t have the fondest of words for PK, who chose to get involved in the ladies’ drama.

“There were a lot of words thrown out during the rosé showdown. I am glad that at least Erika was able to have a genuine apology from Dorit. I was beyond disgusted to see PK and Ken, after the fact, making crude and sexist jokes at Erika’s expense. When is enough enough? STOP!” Eileen Davidson pointed out, slamming the husbands for getting involved in the drama, according to Bravo.

What do you think of Eileen Davidson’s blog? Do you think she should have stayed out of Kim’s drama with Lisa and respect their privacy, or do you think Davidson thrives on the drama?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]