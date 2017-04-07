‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Mel B Reveals Horrible Truth About Her Marriage In A Restraining Order

After filing for divorce, America’s Got Talent judge Melanie Brown filed for a restraining order against estranged husband Stephen Belafonte this Monday, April 3 with documents stating that she suffered from physical, sexual and emotional abuse.

More details of the seemingly toxic marriage of the 41-year-old America’s Got Talent judge surfaced after Brown filed for a restraining order. Mel B says that her estranged husband assaulted her, forced her to have threesomes with random women, got their nanny of seven years pregnant and stopped her from seeing any of her family.

According to the documents obtained by ABC News, Belafonte allegedly abused Mel B almost all the time from their 10-year marriage where he switched to using verbal threats, physical assault and even stalking. The former X Factor judge said that she was at a vulnerable time when she married Belafonte in 2007 when she just had her daughter, Angel, from former beau Eddie Murphy.

Mel B wrote:

“I am in fear of my safety and I am in fear of being irreparably harmed as a result of [Belafonte’s] threats.”

In an exclusive, TMZ shared the important blow by blow of Brown’s horrible marriage to Belafonte, whom she called a “monster.”

Per Mel B’s allegations, the America’s Got Talent Judge said that Belafonte choked her in November 2007 during the night of Dancing with the Stars finale to let her know that “he was in charge.” Mel B also revealed that in July 2012, her husband got jealous of Usher and punched her in the face for flirting with the R&B star. In August of the same year, the AGT judge received the same physical abuse after performing at the London Olympics. In 2014, Brown tried to commit suicide by taking an entire bottle of aspirin due to “emotional and physical exhaustion.”

Even more horrible are Mel B’s claims that her husband of almost 10 years got their nanny, Lorraine Gilles, pregnant. The former Spice Girl and America’s Got Talent judge claimed in the declaration of the restraining order that Belafonte used a good sum of her money to pay for Gilles abortion and “alleged nanny services.” The AGT judge also had to put up with threesomes in fear of her husband releasing sex tapes that will ruin her reputation. Brown added that she feared he will carry out his threats and in turn harm the children.

Of all these, the 41-year-old producer’s brash comment towards Brown’s father who was then battling cancer is what sent the AGT judge on the edge.

“Suck it up. If he’s going to die, he’s going to die.”

This became the final straw for Mel B. Just weeks after her father died, the America’s Got Talent judge filed for divorce to make amends with her family.

The 41-year old judge of America’s Got Talent married Belafonte after a short courtship. As a single mother who just gave birth to a newborn, Belafonte’s kindness and support towards Brown and her newborn has been something that made Mel B marry him. However, marriage seemed to sour Belafonte’s kindness until he started becoming “controlling, manipulative and abusive.”

“At the time, I was vulnerable. I was giving birth as a single mother, my self-esteem was very low, and my hormones were out of balance due to the pregnancy.”

Brown claims that she tried to leave her husband during the first year of their marriage, but Belafonte threatened to release their sex videos to ruin her reputation and possible have her kids taken away from her by Child Protection Services. After that, Mel B had to suffer physical abuse and even had to resort to performing threesomes with random women.

Since her decision to file for divorce, Mel’s friends are now “happy” that she has left her abusive husband. Her co-judges from America’s Got Talent also lent her much needed support. A close friend and source told Entertainment Tonight that Mel B’s friends were shocked that it took so long for Brown to divorce her abusive husband, but they are very relieved and proud of her now that it happened.

“Thank God she got away.”

Aside from granting her and her children a 100-yard restraining order, the court judge ordered Belafonte out of their family home in Hollywood Hills, California. Belafonte is also restrained from releasing any videos or any other related information regarding Brown.

In response, Belafonte said that Mel B’s allegations are “outrageous and unfounded.” He also asked Mel B for spousal support saying that the America’s Got Talent judge should pay for his legal fees.

