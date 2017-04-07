Khloe Kardashian Frustrated With Caitlyn Jenner For ‘Abandoning’ Her After Coming Out

Khloe Kardashian holds no fear in expressing her major frustrations when it comes to Caitlyn Jenner and the fact that Bruce is no longer in her life, technically. In the hit series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe sat down with down with the ex-Olympian and unloaded everything that burdens her heart.

Apparently, Caitlyn and Khloe have gone months without speaking and in the sneak peek for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 32-year-old finally confronts Caitlyn. According to Entertainment Today, the former Olympian asked Khloe about what went wrong with their relationship resulting in their lack of communication earning her an earful of venting in KoKo fashion.

Go Bruins! #uclabasketball A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:51pm PST

According to Yahoo! Life Style, the 67-year-old decathlete began the conversation with Khloe Kardashian with an inquiry on what went wrong in their relationship. “I just really feel like over the last year and a half we certainly have grown apart,” she began.

“Day after day, month after month, nobody calls, nobody checks in. Just, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ I haven’t gotten that phone call from anybody. You can’t help but sit there and think, ‘OK, is it because I transitioned? They don’t like me anymore?’ I want to know what I did wrong, what I didn’t do wrong, what I did right, and move forward.”

Khloe responded while taking a rather neutral ground on the whole situation. “I don’t necessarily want to say you did anything wrong ’cause I don’t know if just because you didn’t do something the way maybe I would have preferred that makes it wrong,” Khloe shot back.

“This family, we deal with things very quickly. We don’t have time to really process a lot of things because we’re always on to the next and for me, at the time, I just wasn’t at a place in my life where I really could invest in new relationships or even something that’s this heavy.”

The youngest of the pair later added that she was just trying to look out for her mother, Kris Jenner. Apparently, Khloe felt the urge to protect her mother against all the things that felt like “they might not have been the most positive”

However, Khloe explains that she soon realized that it was no longer her fight and that she had her own issues to deal with. She also made it clear that she did not see Caitlyn Jenner as a bad person at all. Moreover, it seems that all the frustration Khloe was feeling was rooted in an interview Caitlyn had with Vanity Fair. Apparently, the ex-Olympian dissed her ex-wife during the interview which triggered Khloe’s protective nature towards her mother.

While Cait does understand where Khloe is coming from, she argued that she spent 23 years of her life taking care of the family, including Khloe. “Being there when you have good days and bad days and all the things you go through when you’re growing up and sneaking out of the house and I found you and stuff like that.”

Despite Caitlyn’s efforts, Khloe reveals that the transition between Bruce to Caitlyn as a transgender was not easy for her at all. “For me, you’re all I remember, Bruce was,” Khloe says. “So not having you in my life, it’s a huge blow because I’m like, OK, my second dad, this guy that I’ve grown up with, that raised me, was taken away from me, but no one really let me have that.”

Evidently, Khloe took Caitlyn’s sudden effort to reach out as an opportunity to vent out her frustrations about all the changes that stemmed from Caitlyn’s transition. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians sneak peek alone is already chalk full of drama, the upcoming episode itself should reveal more about the ongoing feud between Khloe Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner.

