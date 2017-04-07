Aaron Rodgers And Olivia Munn Split After Engagement Rumors, Family Feud Allegations

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn have ended their relationship after 3 years of dating.

Just months after the couple sparked rumors of an engagement, an insider has confirmed the end of the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s romance with the Office Christmas Party actress.

“They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” a source close to the situation confirmed to People Magazine on April 7, adding that the couple “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

Aaron Rodgers, 33, and Olivia Munn, 36, began dating in late 2014, and share two rescue dogs. Although the couple never welcomed any children during their 3-year romance, they took their roles as dad and mom to their dogs, Frankie and Chance Rodgers, quite seriously and even set up Instagram accounts for each of the pups.

A post shared by Frankie Rodgers (@frankierodgers12) on Jun 1, 2016 at 3:13pm PDT

The split between Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn comes just a couple of months after the couple fueled engagement rumors. As fans of the couple may recall, Munn stepped out in January wearing a stunning diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger and right away, fans wondered if she would soon be Rodgers’ wife.

As a separate report by People Magazine revealed, Olivia Munn’s ring, which was first spotted as the actress drove away from a party in Beverly Hills, appeared to be ruby surrounded by a halo of diamonds set in a gold band.

During the couple’s relationship, Olivia Munn often showed her support for her boyfriend’s career in the NFL, but she was also accused of contributing to his strained relationship with his family, which was documented on a couple of episodes of last year’s season of The Bachelorette.

During Aaron Rodgers’ brother Jordan’s time on the show, which resulted in an engagement to Bachelorette Jojo Fletcher, his family, including his father, was seen discussing their relationship and how they had been estranged for some time. A short time later, Munn’s potential role in the family feud was pulled into question.

“Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” a source told Us Weekly in January of this year. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Mar 11, 2016 at 1:12am PST

As the Green Bay Packers’ 2016-2017 season came to a close months ago, fans targeted Olivia Munn online with claims about her potential role in Aaron Rodgers’ estrangement from his family.

In November 2016, after sharing a post about what she was thankful for, including her boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, Olivia Munn was accused of keeping the quarterback from his family — and of having a negative impact on his on-the-field performance with the Packers.

Still, sources close to the actress insisted that she was not the cause of the feud between Aaron Rodgers and his family and claimed she would be completely supportive if her boyfriend wanted to mend fences with the group.

“Olivia doesn’t really have anything to do with it,” a source told People Magazine in January. “This is not her issue; this is the Rodgers family issue. [Aaron Rodgers] has never wanted want to air this out in a public forum. He will deal with his family issues privately.”

“If and when it comes time for the family to mend fences, Olivia will be supportive of anything that [Aaron Rodgers] chooses to do,” added the source.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]