Chris Brown, Lil Wayne Targeted By Feds In Ongoing Drug Probe

Federal authorities are investigating a wire transfer and text messages allegedly exchanged between rappers Chris Brown and Lil Wayne and a Miami music producer now on trial for drug trafficking.

The Miami Herald reported that investigators revealed in recent court proceedings that music producer Harrison Garcia used social media to post pics of himself posing with the rappers as well as stacks of cash and exotic vehicles.

The 2016 wire transfer in question reportedly came from Brown and was worth $15,000, which is believed to have been for drugs and the increasingly popular cough syrup-and-soda known as “lean.”

Reports state at the time of his initial arrest last October, Garcia also told investigators that he had also previously sold “a lot of narcotics” to Wayne.

During recent court proceedings, a U.S. Homeland Security Agent deflected additional questions about the probe by insisting “it’s still an open investigation. I can’t talk about it.”

The 26-year-old Garcia is now on trial for drug trafficking, with agents insisting he used his ill-begotten gains to amass a fleet of luxury cars, high-end sneakers and a cache of firearms.

Thus far, among the items that were retrieved from Garcia’s residence that have been presented to jurors as evidence of his extravagant lifestyle are a $ 476.80 Salvatore Ferragamo brown leather belt, $699 Air Jordan retro sneakers and a $1,355 leopard-print Christian Louboutin sneakers, the tips decked in sequins.

Throughout the trial, attorneys for Garcia have insisted their client has never dealt in drugs, and was only grandstanding in hopes of building a more sizeable social media presence. His attorneys have also hinted that federal agents targeted Garcia in hopes of notching a bigger name in their sting, such as someone the stature of either of the two hip hop stars.

As recently as last year, TMZ reported that Wayne has suffered several seizures believed to directly stem from his ongoing drug use.

Investigators have also revealed Garcia’s Instagram page suggest he and Wayne had close ties, with him even appearing alongside the rapper in the video for the song “Cut it Freestyle” holding large stacks of cash.

Garcia has also previously posted a photo of him and Brown on an airport runway in Albania. In another pic, he and Brown are seen on the singer’s private plane bound for Spain.

Jurors have also been presented with text messages allegedly involving both rappers that strongly speak to the type of relationship they had with Garcia.

In one instance, Garcia directs his “do-boy” to deliver drugs to Wayne, real name Dwayne Michael Carter.

“I shoot you some trees,” one message read according to investigators.

In the case of Brown, Garcia was even more explicit, texting one woman a screen shot of the $15,000 bank deposit from “Christopher Brown” with the message, “look who put money my account.”

When the woman inquired about what the money was for, Garcia allegedly responded with several smiley face emojis, along with the text, “drugs … lean and sh-t.”

Attorneys for Garcia later grilled Selent under cross-examination, suggesting the feds were really targeting the rappers.

“You were very interested in the $15,000 wire transfer from Chris Brown,” attorney Gustavo Lage pressed.

“I was,” Selent responded, before insisting he couldn’t reveal more about the matter because that part of the investigation was still ongoing.

The trial continues Friday before U.S. Judge Patricia Seitz.

Both Brown and Wayne have previously had their share of run-ins with the law, with Brown once being slapped with probation for an attack on then girlfriend Rhianna and Wayne having spent nearly a year behind bars at Rikers Island in New York after being convicted on a gun charge.