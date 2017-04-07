John Cena Doesn’t Want Children With Nikki Bella

John Cena and Nikki Bella don’t want kids, and this is mostly due to John not changing his mind. John Cena had previously stated that he had no interest in children while Nikki had always wanted to have children.

It would seem Nikki has conformed to what John wants and has accepted the decision. However, John had previously said that he didn’t want marriage either. He had asked her a question a while ago on the show Total Divas on E! John asked Nikki whether she would be satisfied with just marriage if he ever asked her to be his wife. John Cena seemed to consider his long-term girlfriend’s feelings as he explained to her that he was just being realistic as the two wanted two opposite things.

Nikki told TMZ that she had been asked a lot about whether they were going to have children and she made it clear that the two were not going to have children as John did not want any. John Cena had previously said that he would wake up at early hours and the sleep very late because he was a driven individual. He said that if he were to have children, he would have to be available to his child but simply didn’t have the time.

My Prince Charming made me his Queen in a place we call home ❤????Last night was truly unforgettable. A dream come true! N pic.twitter.com/voHOKAwE2q — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 3, 2017

The Engagement

John eventually changed his mind when it came to marriage and proposed to Nikki. He announced on the ring in front of wrestling fans how proud he was of her for taking part in WrestleMania despite her injuries. He went on to say that before her surgery, he realized that he could ask her anything that he had wanted. He then asked her for an honest answer because either way, she wouldn’t be able to remember the answer. Nikki had apparently wanted to know what conversation it was they had, and he then promised that he would tell her when the time was right.

“The time is right…you were kinda glassy, in and out. At the last moment, I said, ‘Can you hear me?’ You said, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘I only have one question.’ You said, ‘What is it?’ ‘Do you know one day I’m going to marry you?’ And you said, ‘Yes.'”

“I just need you to say yes one more time.”

John Cena then shocked everyone when he went down on one knee and showed her an engagement ring and proceeded to ask her to marry him.

According to Nikki, she was completely caught off guard and she was in shock when he proposed to her. She told TMZ that she had heard speculation and had seen all the rumors floating around on the Internet but she didn’t think that he would propose to her and added that he was a very private person.

She insisted that she really thought that there would be no way he would propose the way he did. She said that she didn’t think he would propose in front of over 70,000 people including those who would be tuned in worldwide and said that she was very shocked. Perhaps this is what worked to John’s advantage, as he knew that Nikki would not expect her to propose the way he did. The proposal went in his favor as he shocked his and her fans, as well as others, especially those who thought that the two would never get hitched.

This worked out for the both of them, as it had been Nikki’s dream for John to propose to her.

I never thought I would use this emoji ????❤ A dream come true! My Prince Charming has made me his Queen in a place we call home. I'll never, ever forget this moment! A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 3, 2017 at 4:45am PDT

The Huge Sparkler

Nikki’s engagement ring had been estimated to be about $85,000 and others wondered if there was a story behind the stunning ring. John Cena revealed that he had thought through the ring he had gotten for his partner. He said that he didn’t want to walk into just any shop and ask them for a ring. He wanted the ring to be special so he had the ring custom made by Tiffany & Co. He added that the ring represented their relationship and that the stones on the ring symbolized the couple. John said that the ring was 4.5 carats as it represents the four and a half years before the two became engaged.

2 hours of sleep but we're here in NYC for @TODAYshow so make sure to tune in soon!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/w9N0L7WgCB — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 3, 2017

[Featured Image by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images]