‘Destiny’: Xur’s Exotic Goods For April 7, Close To Perfect Shinobu’s Vow

Destiny players by now know not to expect perfect stat rolls from Xûr’s Exotic inventory every week or even missing Exotics like Ophidian Aspects or Transversive Steps. Still, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can perk up when the Agent of the Nine sells gears that are close to perfect.

The Exotic Weapon bundles return to Xûr’s inventory for a second week and highlight the complaint over costs from last week. The Invective is on sale for just 17 Strange Coins while the bundled version is also on sale for 30 Strange Coins and 25 Silver Dust. Yes, that’s 13 more Strange Coins for the bundle. There is still no word from Bungie on concerns raised for the bundle prices.

Destiny players looking for Xûr should turn right and head toward the hangar after spawning at the Tower. Once you’ve gone through the long hallway and entered the hangar, turn right, and you will see the seller of Exotics. Here’s where you can find him on the Tower map, just to be sure.

Xûr and his items will only be available in Destiny through Sunday morning. He will be gone as soon as the clock strikes 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT.

Exotic Gear on Sale

Name Type Stats Cost T12 Crest of Alpha Lupi Titan Chest Armor 54 (79) Intellect /

59 (84) Strength 13 Strange Coins 93% Shinobu’s Vow Hunter Gauntlets 41 (58) Discipline /

39 (56) Strength 13 Strange Coins 98% The Ram Warlock Helmet 79 (98) Strength 13 Strange Coins 86% Invective Shotgun 17 Strange Coins Legacy Engram Special Weapon 31 Strange Coins

Weapon Bundles

Weapon and Ornament Cost Invective and Storm’s Reproach 30 Strange Coins and 25 Silver Dust Truth and Hearth of Gold 30 Strange Coins and 25 Silver Dust

Curios

Material Exchange

Name Type Cost Motes of Light Consumable 2 Strange Coins Exotic Shard Material 7 Strange Coins

For those wondering what to get, here are a few helpful hints.

Invective

Shotgun-loving Destiny players should rejoice, as it has been a couple of months since Xûr sold the Invective. The Exotic Shotgun is brutal in Crucible events thanks to its combination of range, impact, and the “Full Auto” perk. The weapon this week may be disappointing for those who have played Destiny since launch, but it’s a fantastic pickup for those newer to the game.

Crest of Alpha Lupi

If you are a Titan and have been playing Destiny since The Taken King launched, you’ve probably already had several of these drop. If not, you are looking at the best team-focused Exotic that can be used effectively by all three Titan sub-classes. The “Keeper of the Pack” intrinsic perk gives extra Orbs of Light when using a Super ability and allows you to revive teammates lightning quick.

The side bonuses give a choice between extra Pulse Rifle ammo and Sniper Rifle ammo. It also comes with optional perks for increased armor when playing as the Sunbreaker class or increased Solar damage recovery.

The max 129 Intellect is only 85 percent of the way to T12.

Shinobu’s Vow

Bladedancer Hunters who love Skip Grenades will love the Shinobu’s Vow Exotic Gauntlets. The “New Tricks” intrinsic perk gives and additional Skip Grenade charge and lets Skip Grenades bounce even further off walls and floors when thrown. It also appears to increase the tracking radius of the Skip Grenades, making them even more deadly.

The third column random perk rolls include “Fastball” for increased grenade throw distance and “Momentum Transfer” for bonus melee energy on grenade hits. The fourth column optional perks offer a choice between faster Auto Rifle or Fusion Rifle reloading.

The 98 percent T12 stat roll makes the Shinobu’s Vow a must have pickup. These are best used in PVP where the bonuses to the Skip Grenade make life difficult for opposing Guardians.

The Ram

Bungie gave The Ram a bit of a nerf for Year Two, but it’s still an incredibly useful helmet to turn Warlocks into tanks in both Crucible and PVE activities. The “Strength of the Ram” perk not only gives extra Armor but also activates Voidwalker’s Life Steal ability on every melee hit. This Helmet still stacks well with the Sunsinger’s Flamestrike Overshield, as well.

The optional perks offer up a choice between “Hands-On” and “Second Thoughts” for bonus Super energy either from melee kills or Special Weapon Kills. The final column perk is “Invigoration” to gain bonus melee energy when you pick up an Orb of Light.

The Ram easily has the worst stat roll of the week by far at only 86 percent of Tier 12. Skip if the helmet is already in your Destiny collection or re-roll if you need to add.

[Featured Image by Bungie]