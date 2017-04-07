‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe Spotted Getting Cozy While Filming Season 3

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are facing romance rumors yet again. The Outlander couple was spotted getting extra cozy with each other in South Africa over the weekend. Are they getting romantic off-set?

Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Heughan and Balfe attended a rugby match in Cape Town on Saturday. Fans at the event claim the pair acted more than comfortable with each other during the game. Heughan even posted a picture of them having fun at the stadium on social media.

It's a "blue-wash"!!! Thank you @dhlstormers for a storming victory and much entertainment. The fans are incredible too! A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Apr 1, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

Outlander is currently filming in South Africa for Season 3. Heughan and Balfe have admitted in the past that they’re good friends, so it makes sense that they would spend some of their free time together. As far as a romance is concerned, Outlander fans have been speculating about a potential hookup since the show debuted on Starz.

It’s true that Heughan and Balfe share great chemistry on Outlander, but they have made it clear that they are only friends. At the beginning of this year, Heughan surprised fans when he stepped out on the red carpet with his girlfriend, MacKenzie Mauzy. Of course, they have not been spotted together since, which has left fans wondering if they are still dating.

According to Just Jared, Heughan and Mauzy posed for photos during an Oscars party in February. The couple attended a kick-off party hosted by the Weinstein Company and Piaget. The outing was the first public appearance for Heughan and Mauzy, who looked more than happy together.

Although Heughan’s relationship status remains unknown, there might be a good reason why he hasn’t been seen with Mauzy in recent months. Not only is Heughan busy filming the new season of Outlander, but Mauzy, known for her role as Rapunzel in Into the Woods, is also busy with new projects.

Heughan and Balfe have not addressed the latest romance rumors. Until they confirm or deny the reports, fans will have to settle for watching their romance play out on the small screen. Fortunately, production for Season 4 of Outlander is in full swing, and it won’t be too much longer before the series returns to Starz.

The Scottish Sun reports that the cast and crew are working hard on the upcoming season and have been keeping fans updated on the progress on social media. Over the past week, Heughan and Balfe have shared numerous photos from the set on Instagram, and even author Diana Gabaldon got in on the fun and uploaded a short clip from the set.

Based on the posts, it’s clear that the cast and crew of Outlander are having a blast filming the new season. This includes Heughan and Balfe, who have shared a few pics of themselves on board a ship in South Africa. The new season of Outlander is based on Gabaldon’s book, Voyager, and features Jamie and Claire venturing far from Scotland to exotic places.

We've taken over the @outlander_starz Instagram. Follow them for some BTS pics and video of Season 3 currently shooting in South Africa… If you know where to look!!!! #outlander A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Apart from posing with Balfe on set, Heughan also showed off some of his skills with a bike. The actor is well-known for his support for fitness and even started his own fitness foundation, called My Peak Challenge.

Members of Heughan’s group set goals every year. These goals are centered on living a healthier life and include resolutions that lead more balanced and happier lives. For Heughan’s part, the actor provides members, affectionately called Peakers, with meal and workout plans. He also keeps them motivated by posting videos on social media, which is why he has been so active over the past year.

Starz has not announced an official premiere date for Season 4 of Outlander, but the show is expected to arrive sometime this fall.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]