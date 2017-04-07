Donald Trump Supporters Turn On The U.S. President Following Air Strikes On Syria: ‘Where Will It End?’

Nigel Farage and many other former Donald Trump supporters criticized the U.S. president for launching a surprise attack on a Syrian airbase early Friday morning. The strike was in retaliation against Assad for his chemical weapons attack earlier this week.

Nigel Farage and other right-wing populists turn on Donald Trump after missile strikes https://t.co/Fqx736b0WA — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 7, 2017

Aside from Farage, Milo Yiannopoulos, Katie Hopkins, Paul Joseph Watson, Anne Coulter, Ukip leader Paul Nuttall, and UKIP donor Arron Banks released statements expressing their disappointment at Trump, The Telegraph reports.

Their reactions are hardly surprising given Donald Trump’s stance on the Middle East. During his presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly said that the United States shouldn’t interfere in Middle East conflict so as not to instigate more destabilization.

“I am very surprised by this. I think a lot of Trump voters will be waking up this morning and scratching their heads and saying ‘where will it all end?'” Farage said.

“As a firm Trump supporter, I say, yes, the pictures were horrible, but I’m surprised. Whatever Assad’s sins, he is secular,” he continued.

He added that the UK should not launch any further attacks on Syria, saying that “previous interventions in the Middle East have made things worse rather than better.”

Many Trump voters will be worried about this military intervention. Where will it end? — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 7, 2017

UKIP leader Paul Nutall joined the fray in criticizing the attack on Syria.

“The U.S. bombing of Syria last night was rash, trigger happy, nonsensical and will achieve nothing. I hoped for better,” he said.

American right-wing pundit, Anne Coulter, who actively campaigned for Donald Trump, wrote about how her former hero went back on his word after seeing “a picture on TV.”

“Trump campaigned on not getting involved in Mideast. Said it always helps our enemies & creates more refugees. Then he saw a picture on TV.”

Trump campaigned on not getting involved in Mideast. Said it always helps our enemies & creates more refugees. Then he saw a picture on TV. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 7, 2017

The United States’ missile strikes against a Syrian air base reportedly killed nine civilians — four of them children — and six servicemen. This is Trump’s first direct attack on Bashar Assad’s regime as U.S. president.

Britain supported the U.S. attack, describing the deadly assault as an “appropriate response” to Assad’s “barbaric” chemical attack in Syria. Russia, however, warned that the assault will damage its relations with the U.S..

The Kremlin described the assault as an “aggression against a sovereign state in violation of international law.” Russian president Vladimir Putin said through his spokesperson that he believed the U.S. had launched missile strikes under a “far-fetched pretext,” according to USA Today.

No Russians were hurt in the attack, according to Interfax news agency. The Pentagon claimed that the U.S. informed Russia about the air strikes in advance.

The chemical attack in Syria that Donald Trump reportedly retaliated to killed at least 72 people, including 20 children.

Sir Michael Fallon, Britain’s Defence Secretary, said the UK government were notified of the attacks but was not asked to get involved with the conflict.

“I hope Russia will learn from what happened last night and use its influence over Assad,” he said.

Speaking in Florida, Trump announced his air strike in an emotional address to the public in which he reminded them of the children who died from Assad’s chemical attack in Syria.

“Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror.”

Syrian President Bashar Assad denounced the U.S. attack as “reckless, irresponsible behavior,” and that the White House was “naively dragged in by a false propaganda campaign.”

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made it clear that the U.S. government’s policy on Syria remains the same, which suggests that the White House will not involve itself in Middle East affairs despite the recent air strikes.

[Featured Image by Drew Angere/Getty Images]