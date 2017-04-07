‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Fingerprint Results Back On Pill Bottle – Who Is Arrested?

General Hospital spoilers from the ongoing Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) death saga show another twist coming soon. Ava Jerome (Maura West) was terrified on Thursday’s GH when she heard Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) updating Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard).

Will The PCPD Lab Take Down Ava?

Ava heard, on yesterday’s General Hospital, Dante telling Sonny they were having Morgan’s pill bottle tested for DNA and fingerprints. That scared Ava because she assumes her fingerprints are all over the bottle. But maybe not. Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) has handled it more.

Remember Ava picked it up off the floor in Morgan’s room, she put on gloves and then threw it out. The gloves may have rubbed her fingerprints off. Later General Hospital episodes showed Lucy handling it. But she wasn’t the only one. Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) also had hands on it.

How Many Sets Of Prints Are There?

General Hospital history shows the pharmacist that filled the bottle handled it, as did Morgan himself. Then Ava grabbed it up and tossed it. From there, Lucy retrieved it and Scotty touched it when he stole the fake pills and replaced them with genuine Lithium. That’s five sets of prints.

Also, the night of The Floating Rib robbery last week on General Hospital, the robbers touched things and so did the cops that handled the evidence. That’s seven, eight or even more fingerprints on that bottle. Dante is confused about why the bottle was even there and the robbers aren’t talking.

The Lab Results Are In!

Upcoming General Hospital spoilers predict Ava is scared and tries to skip out of her appointment with the PCPD to recover her stolen property from the robbery. Too bad Valerie Spencer (Brytni Sarpy) has an eagle eye on the former lady mobster and calls her out. Ava can’t leave after she’s spotted.

Dante is gleeful when the lab results come back fast but General Hospital spoilers promise the results are inconclusive so he has no smoking gun to go after someone. Despite this setback, General Hospital spoilers from TV Source say Dante presses on with his investigation.

Seriously? Why would Dante call his mob boss father and tell him pcpd business? Smdh???? #GH pic.twitter.com/LGEeCzx1L2 — LanteQuotz (@LanteQuotz) April 6, 2017

Sonny’s Stunned By The News

Other General Hospital spoilers promise Sonny is shocked when Dante tells him Morgan’s pill bottle was at the scene of the recent crime with no explanation. Once Sonny discovers Ava was a robbery victim, if he’s thinking clearly, he might draw a line from A to B and accuse Ava.

But we all know that Sonny is off his game. General Hospital spoilers say Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) won’t forgive Sonny over the Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) deal even after Nelle confesses that she drugged and tricked Sonny. It could be that Sonny is too distracted to figure things out.

Why Do The Lab Tests Fail?

General Hospital history shows that when Ava snuck back into town after she was presumed dead, her fingerprints were not legible when she was pretending to be Denise DeMuccio. According to “Denise”, her fingerprints had burned off from using hair chemicals on her clients at her beauty shop in Queens.

That begs the question if Ava’s fingerprints grew back or if the new writing regime forgot about General Hospital history and Ron Carlivati’s Denise DeMuccio fingerprint storyline? Otherwise, why would Ava be in a panic over a fingerprint test? This seems like another classic misalign of GH history and new writing.

Dante Doesn’t Give Up

General Hospital spoilers for the following week say that on Friday, April 14, Dante is like a dog with a bone and amps up his investigation into the pill bottle. By Monday, April 17, Dante fears the worst about this situation.

Ava has escaped punishment for murdering Connie Falconeri (Kelly Sullivan) and had a big hand in encouraging Sonny to murder AJ Quartermaine (Sean Kanan). Will Ava get away with yet another crime? We’ll find out soon when we see the results of all these General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]