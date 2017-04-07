Korean Drama ‘Queen of Mystery’ Has Seol-Ok, Sherlock’s Housewife Version [Watch Full Episodes For Free]

Korean drama Queen of Mystery aka Mystery Queen has a protagonist named, Seol-Ok, and it is the housewife version of none other than Sherlock Holmes. If you have not got the initial similarity yet, read the name again. However, the similarity does not end there. Just like Sherlock has an assistant called Dr. John Watson, the housewife detective here teams up with Wan-Seung. Here comes a cool tribute to arguably the most detective in the world in South Korea style.

The K-drama has just started on KBS2, with the first episode coming on April 5. The show is going to continue until May 25, with the finale coming on the 15th episode. The housewife version of Sherlock Holmes here has a crazy mom-in-law. Don’t forget Martha Louise Hudson, who rented 221B out to Sherlock and Dr. Watson. Korean actress Choi Kang-hee plays Yoo Seol-Ok in the series, while Kwon Sang-Woo plays Ha Wan-Seung. Seol-Ok is called an “ajumma” in local language, which is used for tough middle-aged married women who wear unfashionable clothes. The unassuming woman, however, is a natural-born genius in terms of solving criminal cases.

In this Korean drama Queen of Mystery, the protagonist wanted to be a police officer but ended up just being a prosecutor’s wife. She studied for the police exam every year but never appeared for it. Seol-Ok now has to tolerate her incredible mom-in-law and lives an unhappy life. She has considered divorcing her husband many times. However, her divorced friend has advised against it, since family and friends do not appreciate women seeking divorce in South Korea.

Seol-Ok meets a police chief by chance at a store, which reminds her of what she has always wanted to do in life. She ends up helping the officer solve a couple of small cases, even though everything remains off the record. There comes a time when she meets Wan-Seung, a detective working on a major drug operation. She eventually teams up with the hot detective to form “the best crime-fighting team,” Gizmodo reported. Meanwhile, her mom-in-law is doing her part to solve a case on her own. She is trying to find out whom her daughter-in-law has a scandalous affair with.

Korean drama Queen of Mystery has got a sweet and smart protagonist in Seol-Ok, who is also a sensible woman. It’s her willingness to make a difference to the society that helps her overcome her fear. She does not even hesitate to put her life in danger at some point. Plus, this is a drama in mystery as well as comedy genre. Seol-Ok is an extremely funny character, who makes it a highly watchable show with her struggles to dodge the crazy mom-in-law and annoying friends.

Probably the best part of this Korean drama is that it’s free to watch full episodes online. It has got extremely high ratings (9.3/10) on Viki, where you can watch it with English subtitles. Interestingly, it is also available with Arabic, English, Spanish, French, Romanian, Tagalog and Vietnamese subtitles. The tricky part is that Viki videos are not available in every region in the world. So, you have to check it out if it’s available in your country.

Every fan of Korean television should go for this hilarious take on Sherlock Holmes. Korean drama Queen of Mystery does not lose the intelligence and thrill involved in any mystery narrative for the sake comedy. There are two episodes every week, which come on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 p.m. (local time).

According to Korea Herald, Queen of Mystery made a great debut by starting on top in terms of ratings. The first episode of the show had a 11.2 percent nationwide viewership. In and around Seoul, the rating was even higher at 12.4 percent.

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]