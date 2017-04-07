Kendall Jenner Pepsi Ad Reaction: Supermodel ‘Devastated’ Amid Cola Commercial Twitter Backlash

The Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad is now trending in social media as the 21-year-old supermodel reportedly reacts to the outcry caused by the “tone-deaf” advertising.

According to a source cited by the Entertainment Tonight, the reality TV star was “devastated” after her Jump In promotional film—a TV advertisement to promote Pepsi—has raised quite a lot of eyebrows for being insensitive and allegedly trivializing significant events.

For those who have yet to get updated on the latest news, the clip in question appears to have borrowed imagery from the Black Lives Matter movement where the supermodel gave away Pepsi Cola and put an end to a brewing clash between law enforcement and protesters.

The backlash for the Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad which caused an uproar over Twitter because of its “tone-deaf” appeal continues as the supermodel supposedly breaks her silence through an unnamed source cited by the ET.

“This is the first controversial campaign she has been involved with,” the anonymous source states.

“Even though she had nothing to do with the production and the message of the campaign, she will be blamed for this since she is the face.”

However, the source which the outlet described as someone who is “familiar with Jenner’s deal with Pepsi” clarified that while it may look awful at present, the controversial ad hasn’t done permanent damage to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s reputation.

“This is not a career breaker for her,” the source declares.

“The original intent of the commercial was to mirror all the global protests trying to make this world a more equal place for everyone.”

On top of that, the insider also pointed out Pepsi’s mistake in delivering this message.

“They shouldn’t have had a celebrity face tied to it if they wanted to try and send a strong message like this.”

According to a previous report from the Inquisitr, the cola company has since pulled out the Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad and apologized for the commercial while explaining what they intended to achieve.

“Pepsi was trying to project a global a message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further roll out.”

The cola company which is Coke’s biggest competitor in the international market has also relayed their deepest apologies to the 21-year-old model “for putting [her] in this position.”

As of the writing of this article, the reality TV star or any representative from her camp has yet to make any statements regarding the controversial Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad although she has made a statement about it prior to the Twitter backlash.

“To me, Pepsi is more than just a beverage—it registers as a pop culture icon and a lifestyle that shares a voice with the generation of today. The spirit of Pepsi—living in the ‘now’ moment—is one that I believe in. I make a conscious effort in my everyday life and travels to enjoy every experience of today.”

Twitter users who joined the outcry hail from different walks of life including Madonna, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter Bernice King, and rights activist DeRay Mckesson.

Madonna took to Instagram to talk about the controversial Pepsi ad featuring Kendall Jenner & subtly shades Pepsi in another post. pic.twitter.com/RqrCMYnWVi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 6, 2017

If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/FA6JPrY72V — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 5, 2017

If I had carried Pepsi I guess I never would've gotten arrested. Who knew? — deray mckesson (@deray) April 5, 2017

While these people’s statements resounded all over the world, regular people also “jumped in” to criticize the irresponsible use of advertising media with some recalling the better Pepsi commercials they grew up with.

this is the only pepsi ad i know pic.twitter.com/kelkS4C1tG — . (@deancasIut) April 5, 2017

Others made fun of the Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad and sarcastically applauded its “miracle.”

She did it guys. Kendall Jenner cured racism. #pepsi #PepsiLivesMatter — Talmage Brown (@iammclovinlife) April 5, 2017

All #NoDAPL needed was a case of #pepsi and Kendall Jenner. Filing this under thing things to remember in the future #StandingRock pic.twitter.com/wyw0Dluape — John Little (@John_A_Little) April 6, 2017

Still, something has been achieved in the release of the ad: it unified the people of Twitter with the sole purpose of criticizing the commercial, the company, and the celebrity that has been dragged down with it.

