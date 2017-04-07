Bethenny Frankel Skinnygirl Vs. Tipsy Girl: Has ‘RHONY’ Star Moved On From Sonja Morgan Drama?

Bethenny Frankel is very protective of her business, as she has grown Skinnygirl to become a national brand. She has used her platform on The Real Housewives of New York for years to build a strong audience and she keeps introducing new products while filming. And it makes sense to include some scenes from her office, as Bethenny continues to grow her business. But it hasn’t always been easy to share this journey and last year, Frankel lost her cool when she learned that Sonja Morgan was launching a cheater brand.

According to a new Bravo report, Bethenny Frankel is now opening up about how she and Sonja have moved on from the drama. Last season, Bethenny revealed that she had no interest in being friends with Morgan after she tried to create a cheater brand by launching a Prosecco she called Tipsy Girl.Frankel felt it was too close to her own brand and she was trying to gain some momentum by marketing her products to the Real Housewives of New York audience.

“My relationship with Sonja is good. It’s interesting this year. We spent more time together. It’s funny, last year, caught up in our drama, Sonja said that she felt that she couldn’t get to me, that everyone was monopolizing my time. And I didn’t really buy it,” Bethenny Frankel recently revealed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, adding that they have indeed moved on from the drama, explaining, “But truth be told, we got a little bit more time this year, and I liked it. I like Sonja. I forgive, and I actually want to forget.”

Of course, Bethenny Frankel was super upset when she learned about Morgan’s plans to launch Tipsy Girl, especially since she hadn’t talked to her about it. But it sounds like they have worked out their issues, as they are no longer avoiding each other. In fact, they will get rather close during an upcoming trip to Mexico.

“There’s something coming up when they go to Mexico between [Bethenny] and Sonja as drunk as two people have ever been on a Housewives show,” Andy Cohen revealed about the two stars, adding, “And that is saying something.”

And if these two can make out in Mexico, one can imagine that there’s no bad blood between them. Of course, Sonja always said that she never thought she would make it big with her line of Prosecco, saying that no matter what she did she would never reach the heights of Frankel. And whileFrankel was on Watch What Happens Live, Jeff Lewis from Flipping Out was also visiting. And he revealed that he actually felt sorry for Sonja because he saw her as harmless.

“Here’s the thing. On one hand, I was upset with you because I felt like she’s harmless,” Jeff Lewis told Bethenny, sharing that he felt sorry for her co-star because he didn’t think she was trying to screw over Bethenny, adding, “But here’s the problem: The people that she was in business with were not harmless.”

“Right. And I said, ‘You can’t play smart and stupid at the same time, and you do not f*** with my business in any way, directly, peripherally. I am like a lion,” Bethenny continued after he revealed her felt sorry for her, to which Frankel added, “Me too, but it ain’t gonna happen again.”

One can imagine that Jeff would be upset if someone tried to steal his business clients and launch a cheater brand as well, given everything he has been through with his business.

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel’s comments that she and Morgan are indeed on good terms these days? Do you think she overreacted last year?

